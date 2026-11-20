Check flight status: Confirm your flight directly with the airline before leaving home, even if your booking is confirmed.

Arrive early: Reach the airport at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline recommends it. flydubai advises passengers to allow four hours.

Check connecting flights: If travelling through Saudi Arabia or another Gulf airport, verify that all legs of your journey are operating.

Review rebooking options: If your flight is cancelled, contact your airline or travel agent to discuss refunds, alternative flights or rescheduling.

Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your booking to receive flight disruption alerts.

Monitor travel advisories: Check official government guidance for your destination, especially if travelling to Saudi Arabia.

Allow extra travel time: Plan for potential delays at airport security, immigration and check-in.