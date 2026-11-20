Airlines extend suspensions, Saudi routes face disruptions as more flights return to Dubai
Saudi Arabia remains one of the hardest-hit destinations, with Etihad Airways extending cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam until November 30.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia are operating a mixture of resumed, reduced and suspended services to the Kingdom, while several international carriers have pushed their return dates into December and early 2027.
The latest developments come as Houthi attacks on Riyadh intensify concerns about the security of regional infrastructure and airspace. However, there are also signs of recovery on some routes, with several European and Asian airlines preparing to restore Dubai flights ahead of the winter travel season.
The regional security situation remains volatile following fresh Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, including a strike on Riyadh's financial district.
Saudi Arabia has condemned the attacks and warned that it will defend its territory and national assets. Qatar, Kuwait and the Gulf Cooperation Council have also condemned the escalation.
On Friday, November 20, Saudi air defences intercepted a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Houthi movement towards the Kingdom's southern region, according to the Saudi-led coalition. The incident followed Thursday's attack on the Riyadh headquarters of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has indicated that Washington will assess its next steps in the conflict with Iran after January 1, without explaining the significance of the date.
Speaking to Fox News during a visit to China, Trump said the US would "see what happens", signalling uncertainty over the next phase of the conflict.
The International Energy Agency has also warned that the disruption to energy supplies and shipping routes could have lasting consequences, particularly given the vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
Saudi Arabia continues to experience some of the most significant flight disruption affecting UAE passengers, particularly on services to Riyadh and Dammam.
Although airlines have gradually restored connections to Jeddah, Madinah and other Saudi destinations, several routes remain suspended or operate on reduced schedules.
Etihad Airways
Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh and Dammam through Monday, November 30.
The latest extension replaces an earlier suspension that was due to expire on November 19.
Abu Dhabi–Riyadh: All passenger and cargo services cancelled through November 30.
Abu Dhabi–Dammam: All passenger and cargo services cancelled through November 30.
Other Saudi routes: Continue operating as scheduled, according to the airline's latest advisory.
The airline has advised passengers to monitor their flight status regularly because further schedule changes remain possible.
Emirates
Emirates continues to operate selected services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, although flight information remains unavailable for some destinations.
According to the flight-status information provided for Friday, November 20:
Dubai–Riyadh: Flight-status information unavailable.
Dubai–Dammam: Flight-status information unavailable.
Dubai–Jeddah: Services operating.
Dubai–Madinah: Services operating.
The absence of flight-status information for Riyadh and Dammam should not be interpreted as confirmation that flights are operating or cancelled.
Passengers should verify their individual flight numbers directly with Emirates before travelling to Dubai International Airport.
flydubai
flydubai has been gradually restoring its Saudi network, although the recovery remains uneven.
The airline's latest reported arrangements indicate that Dubai–Dammam services have resumed on a reduced schedule, while Riyadh and Abha continue to face cancellations through November 27.
Flights to Jeddah and other Saudi destinations are operating selectively, subject to operational conditions.
Air Arabia
Sharjah-based Air Arabia has resumed flights to several Saudi destinations, including Riyadh, Dammam and Taif.
However, flights between Sharjah and Abha remain suspended, with no confirmed resumption date in the latest available update.
Passengers travelling from Sharjah should check their booking status before departure, particularly on routes where airlines are still adjusting schedules
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) continues to suspend flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE until further notice.
The restriction affects direct services operated by carriers including Iran Airtour, Caspian Airlines and Karun Airlines.
Passengers holding tickets on affected airlines should contact their travel agents or airlines for rebooking and refund arrangements.
Direct services between the UAE and Israel remain subject to security and operational restrictions.
flydubai: Dubai–Tel Aviv services remain suspended through at least late November.
Emirates: Dubai–Tel Aviv services and related codeshare arrangements remain suspended.
Etihad Airways: Continues to operate direct Abu Dhabi–Tel Aviv flights.
El Al and Arkia: Continue to face delays or suspensions linked to security and landing-permit discussions.
UK Foreign Office
The UK government updated its UAE travel advice on November 18, warning that the regional security situation remains highly unpredictable.
British nationals travelling to or through the Middle East have been advised to prepare for sudden flight cancellations, unexpected airspace closures and changes to travel arrangements following security incidents.
The guidance also highlights the possibility of further escalation and attacks on civilian and military infrastructure.
EASA airspace warning
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) extended its Gulf conflict-zone advisory on November 16, keeping the warning in place until January 31, 2027.
The advisory covers parts of the airspace of the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. EASA has also extended its separate Saudi Arabia conflict-zone bulletin until January 31, citing the continuing military threat.
Several international airlines have extended suspensions on Saudi routes, with some services now unlikely to resume until 2027.
The following is the latest reported position, based on airline announcements and published travel updates.
- Qatar Airways: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have resumed at reduced frequencies. Services to Abha and Taif remain suspended.
- Oman Air: Flights from Muscat to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah have resumed, although frequencies remain reduced.
- SalamAir: Flights between Muscat and Riyadh and Dammam remain cancelled through November 30.
- British Airways: The planned resumption of London Heathrow–Riyadh flights has been postponed until January 11, 2027. The airline has also discontinued its London–Jeddah route.
- IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled through November 30. The airline said passenger and crew safety remains its highest priority.
- Air India and Air India Express: Jeddah services are suspended through November 21, while Riyadh and Dammam services remain cancelled through November 30. Eligible passengers can request complimentary rescheduling or a full refund.
- Akasa Air: Flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah are suspended through November 30. Affected passengers can obtain a full refund or reschedule without additional charges.
- Cathay Pacific: Riyadh services remain cancelled until January 31, 2027.
- Pakistan International Airlines: Jeddah flights from Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi are operating, while Riyadh services remain suspended without a confirmed restart date.
- Delta Air Lines: The planned launch of the Atlanta–Riyadh route has been postponed until March 2027.
- Air France: Riyadh flights remain suspended through January 4, 2027.
- Lufthansa Group: Flights to Riyadh remain suspended through January 7, according to its latest reported advisory.
- KLM: Flights to Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled through December 27. The airline is also avoiding Iranian and Iraqi airspace, alongside parts of the Gulf region.
- Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights remain suspended through November 29.
- Scoot: The Singapore-based low-cost airline has extended cancellations on its Singapore–Jeddah route until February 28, 2027.
Flight disruption is not limited to routes affected by the regional conflict.
SpiceJet services between Dubai and Mumbai, Jaipur and Amritsar are cancelled, according to Dubai Airports' flight tracker.
Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths acknowledged the Indian airline's difficulties during comments to the media on Tuesday, November 17, and said the airport operator was working with SpiceJet to resolve the situation.
"Obviously, SpiceJet has got a few difficulties at the moment. We're working with them to try and resolve them, and we hope that they'll be able to refinance themselves and get themselves on a more stable footing," Griffiths said.
"Obviously, they're a major customer of ours, and we want to see their continued success."
Dubai is preparing for the winter travel season, with several international airlines announcing plans to restore services. However, some carriers have extended their suspensions, leaving travellers with fewer direct options on certain routes.
According to the schedules listed in the supplied updates:
Lufthansa: Frankfurt and Munich–Dubai services listed for resumption on November 25, with five weekly flights on each route.
SWISS: Daily Zurich–Dubai services listed for resumption on November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin–Dubai services scheduled to resume November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna–Dubai flights scheduled to resume December 12, with five weekly services.
These are announced or previously listed schedules rather than independently confirmed operating flights. Travellers should verify the latest plans with each airline before booking.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai on October 21, joining Cebu Pacific on the Dubai–Manila route.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens–Dubai flights.
British Airways: Continues daily non-stop flights between London Heathrow and Dubai.
Several international airlines have extended their Dubai flight suspensions into 2027.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai flights SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai services suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai flights suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai flights suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30.
Luxair: Dubai return postponed until February 2027 at the earliest.
With regional tensions continuing and airlines frequently revising schedules, passengers should take additional precautions before travelling.
Check flight status: Confirm your flight directly with the airline before leaving home, even if your booking is confirmed.
Arrive early: Reach the airport at least three hours before departure, or earlier if your airline recommends it. flydubai advises passengers to allow four hours.
Check connecting flights: If travelling through Saudi Arabia or another Gulf airport, verify that all legs of your journey are operating.
Review rebooking options: If your flight is cancelled, contact your airline or travel agent to discuss refunds, alternative flights or rescheduling.
Keep contact details updated: Ensure your mobile number and email address are correct in your booking to receive flight disruption alerts.
Monitor travel advisories: Check official government guidance for your destination, especially if travelling to Saudi Arabia.
Allow extra travel time: Plan for potential delays at airport security, immigration and check-in.
Follow official updates: Rely on airline and airport announcements for the latest operating information.