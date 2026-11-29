Indian and UAE carriers resume select Saudi services, others remain halted
Flights between the UAE, India and Saudi Arabia remain affected by regional disruption, with airlines extending suspensions, cancelling selected routes and gradually resuming some services.
Etihad Airways has cancelled passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh until December 31. Flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah continue to operate as scheduled.
Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have also announced changes to their Saudi schedules. Several Indian carriers have extended cancellations, while some services to Jeddah and Madinah are being restored.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with their airline before travelling to the airport.
Etihad has cancelled passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh until December 31. Abu Dhabi-Jeddah flights continue to operate as scheduled.
Emirates has cancelled its Dubai flights to Dammam and Riyadh, according to its latest flight updates today.
Services to Jeddah and Madinah are resuming. However, flight EK801 from Dubai to Jeddah is listed as cancelled.
Passengers should check their individual flight status before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.
flydubai is operating flights to Dammam on a reduced schedule.
Flights to and from Riyadh have been cancelled until December 10, while services to and from Abha remain suspended until December 30.
The airline said it was monitoring the situation and would inform passengers of any further schedule changes through its official channels.
Passengers should check their flight status regularly and ensure their contact details are up to date to receive the latest notifications.
Air Arabia has cancelled flights from Sharjah to Abha, Jizan, Riyadh and Tabuk, according to its latest updates today. No flights to Al Jouf were listed.
Services from Sharjah to Dammam, Hail, Jeddah and Madinah are resuming.
Passengers should check their booking details and confirm their flight status with the airline before travelling.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Air India has extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh until December 31, 2026.
Passengers holding confirmed bookings issued on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31 can opt for a one-time complimentary date change, subject to availability, or a full refund upon cancellation.
Those choosing to reschedule can travel to or from any operational Air India station in Saudi Arabia. Revised travel must be completed by January 14, 2027.
For assistance, passengers can call +91 11 69329333 or +91 11 69329999.
Air India Express has begun a phased resumption of Jeddah services, with three weekly flights between Jeddah and Mangaluru starting December 2.
However, flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain suspended until December 31.
Passengers affected by cancellations can opt for a one-time complimentary rescheduling, subject to seat availability, or a full refund. The offer applies to bookings issued on or before November 27 for travel up to December 31.
Rebooked travel must be completed by January 14, 2027. Passengers can contact the airline on +91 124 6935600 for assistance.
IndiGo has announced the resumption of selected flights to and from Jeddah and Madinah.
However, services to and from Riyadh and Dammam will remain cancelled until December 7, inclusive.
The airline said affected customers were being notified using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Passengers should check their flight status on IndiGo's website or mobile app before proceeding to the airport.
Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Jeddah until January 10, 2027, and Riyadh until January 31, 2027.
Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which the airline said would be credited to the original payment method within seven days, or reschedule their travel at no additional cost.
Those who booked through travel partners should contact them directly for assistance.
Several international carriers have also revised their Saudi schedules.
Qatar Airways has resumed flights to Riyadh and Dammam, while services to Abha and Taif remain temporarily suspended.
Oman Air continues to offer connections to several Saudi destinations through Muscat, although schedules remain subject to change.
Air France's Riyadh services remain suspended through January 4, 2027. Cathay Pacific has cancelled Riyadh flights until January 31, while KLM's Riyadh and Dammam services remain cancelled through January 10.
British Airways has postponed its planned London Heathrow-Riyadh resumption until January 11, 2027, and has discontinued its London-Jeddah route.
Other carriers with affected Saudi services or planned route changes include Pakistan International Airlines, Lufthansa Group, Kuwait Airways, Delta Air Lines, Singapore Airlines, Philippine Airlines and Scoot. Passengers should check directly with these airlines for the latest schedules and resumption dates.
Passengers travelling between the UAE, India and Saudi Arabia should:
Check flight status: Visit the airline's website or app before leaving for the airport.
Confirm the destination: Check whether the flight is operating to the original airport or an alternative destination.
Check notifications: Ensure registered email addresses and mobile numbers are up to date.
Review rebooking options: Contact the airline or travel agent for information about date changes and refunds.
Wait for confirmation: Do not travel to the airport until the airline confirms that the flight is operating.
Airline schedules may change at short notice. Passengers should continue to monitor official airline updates before departure.