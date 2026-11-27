Etihad advises travellers to check flight status amid ongoing disruptions
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and two Saudi Arabian cities until December 31, citing ongoing regional disruption.
In its latest travel advisory, the airline said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh had been cancelled through Thursday, December 31.
According to Etihad's latest update:
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled until December 31.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled until December 31.
Jeddah: Flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah continue to operate as scheduled.
The airline said all other flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia remain operational.
Etihad warned that the situation remains dynamic and further changes to flight schedules are possible.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status through the airline's official website, etihad.com, before travelling to the airport.
The airline apologised for the inconvenience and said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements.
Travellers requiring assistance can contact Etihad through its official Contact Us page, which provides local telephone numbers, live chat and social media support channels.
The airline said the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remain its top priority.