Flights to Dammam, Riyadh suspended by Etihad amid regional disruption
Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of all passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and two Saudi Arabian cities until November 30, citing ongoing regional disruption.
The airline said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh remain cancelled through Monday, November 30.
The latest update covers:
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled until November 30.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled until November 30.
Etihad said all other flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia continue to operate as scheduled.
However, the airline warned that the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling.
Customers needing assistance with rebooking or travel arrangements can contact Etihad through its Contact Us page, which provides local phone numbers, live chat and social media support.
The airline apologised for the disruption and said the safety and comfort of passengers and crew remained its priority.