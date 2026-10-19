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Etihad extends Abu Dhabi-Saudi flight cancellations until October 24

Etihad advises passengers to check flight status as cancellations continue

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Saudi cities extended by Etihad
Flight cancellations between Abu Dhabi and Saudi cities extended by Etihad

Etihad Airways has extended the cancellation of flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi cities — Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh — through Saturday, October 24, due to regional disruption.

The airline said all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, as well as Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, have been cancelled through the date.

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Services between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have also been affected, with the following flights cancelled through October 24:

  • EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

  • EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah

  • EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi

What affected passengers should know

Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes to flight schedules are possible. Passengers are advised to check their flight status on the airline’s official website, etihad.com, before travelling.

The airline said its teams were working to assist affected passengers with their travel arrangements and apologised for the disruption.

Passengers needing assistance can contact Etihad through its customer support page, which provides local phone numbers, live chat and social media contact options.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelSaudi ArabiaEtihad Airways

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