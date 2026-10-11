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Riyadh airport attack: UAE airlines announce Saudi route cancellations and flight changes

Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia flights hit by Riyadh airport attack

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia announce flight disruptions following the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia announce flight disruptions following the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
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Dubai: Flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been disrupted following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia reporting cancellations and schedule changes.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the attack killed 12 people and injured 309 others, including individuals in critical condition. The authority temporarily suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport while damage is assessed and the safety of airport facilities is verified in coordination with the relevant authorities.

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The fatalities included four Saudi nationals and people from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The injured are receiving medical treatment at several hospitals, while the extent of property damage is being assessed.

The disruption affects services connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi with Riyadh, as well as flights to other Saudi destinations, including Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Abha, Gassim, Jizan, Tabuk and Taif.

Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. Schedules may change as airlines respond to the operational disruption.

Etihad Airways: Abu Dhabi–Riyadh flights cancelled

Etihad Airways has cancelled selected flights between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from October 10 to 12.

The affected services are:

October 10

  • EY555: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

  • EY556: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

  • EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

  • EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

October 11

  • EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

  • EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

  • EY555: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

  • EY556: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

  • EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

  • EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

October 12

  • EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh

  • EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi

Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers should check their latest flight status on the airline’s website and contact the carrier for assistance with affected bookings.

Emirates: Dubai–Saudi Arabia flights affected

Emirates has listed cancellations on flights between Dubai and several Saudi destinations on October 11 and 12. Some services to Jeddah and Dammam remain scheduled for October 12.

Dubai–Riyadh flights

October 11 and 12

Dubai to Riyadh:

  • EK815 – Cancelled

  • EK819 – Cancelled

  • EK817 – Cancelled

Riyadh to Dubai:

  • EK816 – Cancelled

  • EK820 – Cancelled

  • EK818 – Cancelled

Dubai–Dammam flights

October 11

Dubai to Dammam:

  • EK823 – Cancelled

  • EK827 – Cancelled

  • EK821 – Cancelled

Dammam to Dubai:

  • EK824 – Cancelled

  • EK828 – Cancelled

  • EK822 – Cancelled

October 12

Dubai to Dammam:

  • EK823 – Cancelled

  • EK821 – Cancelled

  • EK827 – Scheduled

Dammam to Dubai:

  • EK824 – Cancelled

  • EK822 – Cancelled

  • EK828 – Scheduled

Dubai–Jeddah flights

October 11

Dubai to Jeddah:

  • EK801 – Cancelled

  • EK805 – Cancelled

  • EK803 – Cancelled

Jeddah to Dubai:

  • EK802 – Cancelled

  • EK806 – Cancelled

  • EK804 – Cancelled

October 12

Dubai to Jeddah:

  • EK801 – Cancelled

  • EK805 – Scheduled

  • EK803 – Scheduled

Jeddah to Dubai:

  • EK802 – Cancelled

  • EK806 – Scheduled

  • EK804 – Scheduled

Dubai–Medina flights

October 11

Dubai to Medina:

  • EK807 – Cancelled

  • EK809 – Cancelled

Medina to Dubai:

  • EK808 – Cancelled

  • EK810 – Cancelled

Passengers should verify their booking status before travelling. Emirates flight-status information covers airline-operated services; passengers on codeshare connections should also check with the operating carrier.

flydubai: Riyadh and Abha services affected

flydubai has listed the following Riyadh services for October 11 and 12:

Dubai to Riyadh

  • FZ847

  • FZ841

  • FZ855

Riyadh to Dubai

  • FZ848

  • FZ842

  • FZ856

The airline has also listed these Abha services for October 11:

  • FZ811: Dubai to Abha

  • FZ812: Abha to Dubai

Passengers should check the airline’s website for the latest status of their flights. flydubai said it would notify affected passengers using the contact details provided at booking if a flight is cancelled or its schedule changes.

The airline advises passengers that check-in counters generally close 60 minutes before the scheduled departure time, unless they have received different instructions by SMS or email.

Air Arabia: Sharjah flights to Saudi Arabia disrupted

Air Arabia has reported cancellations and schedule changes affecting services between Sharjah and several Saudi cities. The following flight information was supplied for October 11 and 12.

Sharjah–Riyadh flights

October 11 and 12

Sharjah to Riyadh:

  • G9151 – Cancelled

  • G9154 – Cancelled

Riyadh to Sharjah:

  • G9152 – Cancelled

  • G9155 – Cancelled

Sharjah–Abha flights

  • G9195: Sharjah to Abha – Cancelled

  • G9196: Abha to Sharjah – Cancelled

Sharjah–Dammam flights

  • G9160: Sharjah to Dammam – Cancelled

  • G9161: Dammam to Sharjah – Cancelled

  • G9160D: Arrived late at 6.17am

  • G9161D: Arrived late at 9.13am

  • G9163: Flight time updated

  • G9164: Flight time updated

Sharjah–Gassim flights

  • G9070: Sharjah to Gassim – Cancelled

  • G9071: Gassim to Sharjah – Cancelled

  • G9181: Sharjah to Gassim – Not yet departed

  • G9182: Gassim to Sharjah – Not yet departed

Sharjah–Jizan flights

  • G9398: Sharjah to Jizan – Cancelled

  • G9399: Jizan to Sharjah – Cancelled

Sharjah–Jeddah flights

  • G9145: Sharjah to Jeddah – Due to arrive as scheduled

  • G9147: Sharjah to Jeddah – Not yet departed

  • G9149: Sharjah to Jeddah – Not yet departed

  • G9146: Jeddah to Sharjah – Flight time updated

  • G9148: Jeddah to Sharjah – Not yet departed

  • G9150: Jeddah to Sharjah – Not yet departed

Sharjah–Tabuk flights

  • G9634: Sharjah to Tabuk – Cancelled

Sharjah–Taif flights

  • G9187: Sharjah to Taif – Cancelled

  • G9188: Taif to Sharjah – Cancelled

What UAE passengers need to know

Passengers booked on flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia should:

  • Check the latest flight status on their airline’s official website before leaving for the airport.

  • Monitor SMS and email notifications for cancellations, revised departure times and rebooking instructions.

  • Contact their airline or travel agent for information about rebooking and other arrangements.

  • Avoid travelling to the airport without confirming their flight status.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also urged Saudi citizens whose travel has been disrupted, or who cannot reach their destinations because of suspended or delayed flights to Riyadh, to contact the country’s diplomatic missions where they are currently located for assistance and guidance.

UAE-Saudi flight disruptions: What happens next?

Flight disruptions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are continuing following the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations or schedule changes across multiple routes, although some services remain scheduled or have updated timings.

With the situation still developing, passengers should rely on the latest airline-issued updates rather than earlier schedules. Further changes may be announced as Saudi authorities assess the damage and determine when airport operations can safely resume.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelSaudi ArabiaRiyadh

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