Riyadh airport attack: UAE airlines announce Saudi route cancellations and flight changes

Etihad, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia flights hit by Riyadh airport attack
Dubai: Flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia have been disrupted following an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, October 10, with Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia reporting cancellations and schedule changes.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said the attack killed 12 people and injured 309 others, including individuals in critical condition. The authority temporarily suspended operations at King Khalid International Airport while damage is assessed and the safety of airport facilities is verified in coordination with the relevant authorities.
The fatalities included four Saudi nationals and people from Bangladesh, the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine and Sudan. The injured are receiving medical treatment at several hospitals, while the extent of property damage is being assessed.
The disruption affects services connecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi with Riyadh, as well as flights to other Saudi destinations, including Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Abha, Gassim, Jizan, Tabuk and Taif.
Passengers travelling between the UAE and Saudi Arabia should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport. Schedules may change as airlines respond to the operational disruption.
Etihad Airways has cancelled selected flights between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from October 10 to 12.
The affected services are:
October 10
EY555: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY556: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
October 11
EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
EY555: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY556: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
EY559: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY560: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
October 12
EY551: Abu Dhabi to Riyadh
EY552: Riyadh to Abu Dhabi
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers should check their latest flight status on the airline’s website and contact the carrier for assistance with affected bookings.
Emirates has listed cancellations on flights between Dubai and several Saudi destinations on October 11 and 12. Some services to Jeddah and Dammam remain scheduled for October 12.
October 11 and 12
Dubai to Riyadh:
EK815 – Cancelled
EK819 – Cancelled
EK817 – Cancelled
Riyadh to Dubai:
EK816 – Cancelled
EK820 – Cancelled
EK818 – Cancelled
October 11
Dubai to Dammam:
EK823 – Cancelled
EK827 – Cancelled
EK821 – Cancelled
Dammam to Dubai:
EK824 – Cancelled
EK828 – Cancelled
EK822 – Cancelled
October 12
Dubai to Dammam:
EK823 – Cancelled
EK821 – Cancelled
EK827 – Scheduled
Dammam to Dubai:
EK824 – Cancelled
EK822 – Cancelled
EK828 – Scheduled
October 11
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801 – Cancelled
EK805 – Cancelled
EK803 – Cancelled
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802 – Cancelled
EK806 – Cancelled
EK804 – Cancelled
October 12
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801 – Cancelled
EK805 – Scheduled
EK803 – Scheduled
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802 – Cancelled
EK806 – Scheduled
EK804 – Scheduled
October 11
Dubai to Medina:
EK807 – Cancelled
EK809 – Cancelled
Medina to Dubai:
EK808 – Cancelled
EK810 – Cancelled
Passengers should verify their booking status before travelling. Emirates flight-status information covers airline-operated services; passengers on codeshare connections should also check with the operating carrier.
flydubai has listed the following Riyadh services for October 11 and 12:
Dubai to Riyadh
FZ847
FZ841
FZ855
Riyadh to Dubai
FZ848
FZ842
FZ856
The airline has also listed these Abha services for October 11:
FZ811: Dubai to Abha
FZ812: Abha to Dubai
Passengers should check the airline’s website for the latest status of their flights. flydubai said it would notify affected passengers using the contact details provided at booking if a flight is cancelled or its schedule changes.
The airline advises passengers that check-in counters generally close 60 minutes before the scheduled departure time, unless they have received different instructions by SMS or email.
Air Arabia has reported cancellations and schedule changes affecting services between Sharjah and several Saudi cities. The following flight information was supplied for October 11 and 12.
October 11 and 12
Sharjah to Riyadh:
G9151 – Cancelled
G9154 – Cancelled
Riyadh to Sharjah:
G9152 – Cancelled
G9155 – Cancelled
G9195: Sharjah to Abha – Cancelled
G9196: Abha to Sharjah – Cancelled
G9160: Sharjah to Dammam – Cancelled
G9161: Dammam to Sharjah – Cancelled
G9160D: Arrived late at 6.17am
G9161D: Arrived late at 9.13am
G9163: Flight time updated
G9164: Flight time updated
G9070: Sharjah to Gassim – Cancelled
G9071: Gassim to Sharjah – Cancelled
G9181: Sharjah to Gassim – Not yet departed
G9182: Gassim to Sharjah – Not yet departed
G9398: Sharjah to Jizan – Cancelled
G9399: Jizan to Sharjah – Cancelled
G9145: Sharjah to Jeddah – Due to arrive as scheduled
G9147: Sharjah to Jeddah – Not yet departed
G9149: Sharjah to Jeddah – Not yet departed
G9146: Jeddah to Sharjah – Flight time updated
G9148: Jeddah to Sharjah – Not yet departed
G9150: Jeddah to Sharjah – Not yet departed
G9634: Sharjah to Tabuk – Cancelled
G9187: Sharjah to Taif – Cancelled
G9188: Taif to Sharjah – Cancelled
Passengers booked on flights between the UAE and Saudi Arabia should:
Check the latest flight status on their airline’s official website before leaving for the airport.
Monitor SMS and email notifications for cancellations, revised departure times and rebooking instructions.
Contact their airline or travel agent for information about rebooking and other arrangements.
Avoid travelling to the airport without confirming their flight status.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also urged Saudi citizens whose travel has been disrupted, or who cannot reach their destinations because of suspended or delayed flights to Riyadh, to contact the country’s diplomatic missions where they are currently located for assistance and guidance.
Flight disruptions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia are continuing following the attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport. Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have reported cancellations or schedule changes across multiple routes, although some services remain scheduled or have updated timings.
With the situation still developing, passengers should rely on the latest airline-issued updates rather than earlier schedules. Further changes may be announced as Saudi authorities assess the damage and determine when airport operations can safely resume.