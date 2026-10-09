Riyadh attacks disrupt UAE-Saudi flights, international airlines revise regional schedules
Dubai: UAE travellers heading into the weekend face flight delays at Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport, while disruption continues on routes to Saudi Arabia and other parts of the region following attacks on airports in the kingdom.
Emirates has cancelled three flights to Riyadh, Etihad Airways has cancelled eight services between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, and flydubai’s Riyadh service FZ848 is scheduled to resume on Saturday after disruption on Thursday.
The situation remains fluid as US President Donald Trump says Washington is holding “productive discussions” with Tehran, even as the US naval blockade of Iranian ports continues.
Iran is reviewing a US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, security concerns have intensified following Thursday’s attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, which killed three Saudi nationals and injured several others, according to Saudi aviation authorities.
For UAE residents planning weekend trips, the immediate priority is to check flight status directly with airlines before leaving home. Some international carriers are restoring services to Dubai, while others continue to suspend flights or postpone route launches because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.
US President Donald Trump says Washington is holding “productive discussions” with Tehran and has ruled out an attack on Iran before the November 3 midterm elections. The US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in place.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says Tehran is reviewing Washington’s response to its seven-day plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and will reply within days.
However, the wider regional security situation remains volatile. Yemen’s Houthi movement targeted Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport three times on Thursday, October 8, prompting security alerts for foreign nationals in Saudi Arabia.
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) has an active conflict-zone bulletin covering parts of Saudi airspace, citing missile and drone threats and the risk of rapid deterioration. Its current advisories also cover the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
Emirates flights EK815, EK819 and EK817 were cancelled on Friday. The airline told passengers the cancellations were due to operational reasons and said it was working to rebook affected travellers to their final destinations.
Etihad cancelled six flights on October 9 and two on October 10 between Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport and Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport.
Friday, October 9: EY551, EY552, EY555, EY556, EY559 and EY560.
Saturday, October 10: EY551 and EY552.
Etihad says further changes are possible and advises passengers to check their flight status.
Flight FZ848 was delayed on Thursday and is scheduled to resume on Saturday, October 10. Passengers should reconfirm the operating status before travelling to the airport.
The flight-status on the airline's website lists G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait as cancelled. G9121 was listed as operational but had not departed. Sharjah–Bahrain flight G9107 was cancelled, while G9101 arrived late. G9103 and G9105 were scheduled to operate.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait flight 3L020 was also listed as cancelled.
flydubai has suspended its Israel services following the September 30 incident on a flight bound for Tel Aviv. Separately, the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority has suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines following US sanctions on Iran’s civilian air fleet.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation said two attacks on King Khalid International Airport on Thursday targeted airport facilities and a Saudia aircraft. Three Saudi nationals were killed and several people were injured, with some requiring hospital treatment. Emergency teams responded under established procedures.
Saudia confirmed that its aircraft was damaged and that pilot Captain Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami was killed in the incident. The airline has not provided further details on the circumstances of his death.
Despite the attacks, Riyadh airport operations were showing signs of recovery on Friday. The flight-tracking figures from Flightradar24 recorded 63 delays, or 18 per cent of flights, and 44 cancellations, or 13 per cent, from midnight on Friday. On Thursday, 164 delays and 167 cancellations were recorded.
Other affected services included flynas flight XY218 from Dubai to Riyadh, which was cancelled, and several Riyadh–India flights, including Air India AI2214 and IndiGo IGO74 to Mumbai and Air India Express IX896 to Bengaluru.
Sharjah–Riyadh flight G9151 arrived late, while G9154 was scheduled to operate. Saudi low-cost carrier flyadeal also cancelled some domestic services, including F3111 to Jeddah and F323 to Abha.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Important travel update: Check your flight status before heading to the airport, as services may change at short notice.
United Kingdom
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has removed its broad warning against all but essential travel to the UAE. It continues to warn of possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and travel disruption amid regional tensions.
United States
The US has UAE at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption. US citizens in Saudi Arabia have also been urged to remain vigilant because of the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks.
Australia
Australian travellers are advised to reconsider their need to travel to the UAE, amid an unpredictable regional security situation and the possibility of airspace closures.
Canada
Canadian travellers are advised to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.
Europe: EASA
EASA’s active advisories include Saudi airspace and the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. The Saudi bulletin warns of missile and drone threats, interception activity and falling debris, and advises operators to avoid a defined part of the Jeddah flight information region while exercising caution elsewhere. The relevant bulletins are currently listed as valid until November 16, subject to earlier review.
The following schedules and suspensions are based on official airline updates. Dates refer to planned resumptions or the end of suspension periods, not a guarantee that flights will operate.
Air Astana: Resumed Almaty–Dubai services on October 1 and Astana–Dubai services on October 2.
Philippine Airlines: Dubai–Manila flights have resumed, with bookings available from October 5.
Lufthansa Group: Plans a gradual return to Dubai from late October, with up to 36 weekly flights across the group at peak operation:
Munich–Dubai: five weekly from October 25.
Frankfurt–Dubai: four weekly from October 26, rising to five weekly from November 9.
SWISS Zurich–Dubai: daily from October 27.
Austrian Airlines Vienna–Dubai: five weekly from December 12.
Eurowings Berlin–Dubai: daily from November 1.
Eurowings Stuttgart–Dubai: four weekly from November 1.
Eurowings Cologne/Bonn–Dubai: three weekly from November 3.
Wizz Air: Postponed the launch of six selected routes to Abu Dhabi from late October to January 10, 2027. It cited EASA’s latest security update, the continued closure of Iraqi airspace, longer routings, technical refuelling stops and higher fuel costs. Flights to Jordan have been suspended until October 25.
Singapore Airlines: Flights SQ494 Singapore–Dubai and SQ495 Dubai–Singapore are listed as cancelled until December 1. Other services may also be affected.
British Airways: Dubai services are due to resume on November 3. Abu Dhabi services remain suspended until winter 2027–28.
Air France: Flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh remain suspended through October 24.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai and Riyadh passenger flights have been cancelled through January 31, 2027. Affected passengers are being offered options to rebook, reroute or receive a refund.
Lufthansa, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Edelweiss: Services to Abu Dhabi remain suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Abu Dhabi services remain suspended through October 24, with no specific resumption date announced.
Passengers should verify these dates and their individual bookings directly with their airline before making onward travel arrangements.
Dubai International Airport (DXB)
Several departing flights faced delays on Friday morning, including services operated by Emirates, flydubai and Air India. The airport website lists the following disruptions:
Cancellations
flydubai FZ811 to Abha.
airblue PA417 to Lahore.
Emirates EK821 to Dammam.
Delays
Saudia SV597 to Riyadh.
Uzbekistan Airways HY3254 to Tashkent.
SpiceJet SG5023 to Mumbai.
Air India AI4210 to New Delhi.
Air India Express IX432 to Kochi.
Philippine Airlines PR659 to Manila.
Zayed International Airport (AUH)
Abu Dhabi departures were also experiencing delays on Friday morning.