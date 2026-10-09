For UAE residents planning weekend trips, the immediate priority is to check flight status directly with airlines before leaving home. Some international carriers are restoring services to Dubai, while others continue to suspend flights or postpone route launches because of regional security concerns and airspace restrictions.

Iran is reviewing a US response to its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, security concerns have intensified following Thursday’s attacks on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, which killed three Saudi nationals and injured several others, according to Saudi aviation authorities.

Despite the attacks, Riyadh airport operations were showing signs of recovery on Friday. The flight-tracking figures from Flightradar24 recorded 63 delays, or 18 per cent of flights, and 44 cancellations, or 13 per cent, from midnight on Friday. On Thursday, 164 delays and 167 cancellations were recorded.

Saudia confirmed that its aircraft was damaged and that pilot Captain Hamoud Ali Al-Kalthami was killed in the incident. The airline has not provided further details on the circumstances of his death.

The flight-status on the airline's website lists G9068 and G9124 from Sharjah to Kuwait as cancelled. G9121 was listed as operational but had not departed. Sharjah–Bahrain flight G9107 was cancelled, while G9101 arrived late. G9103 and G9105 were scheduled to operate.

EASA’s active advisories include Saudi airspace and the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. The Saudi bulletin warns of missile and drone threats, interception activity and falling debris, and advises operators to avoid a defined part of the Jeddah flight information region while exercising caution elsewhere. The relevant bulletins are currently listed as valid until November 16, subject to earlier review.

The US has UAE at Level 3 – Reconsider Travel, citing terrorism, armed conflict and commercial flight disruption. US citizens in Saudi Arabia have also been urged to remain vigilant because of the potential for aerial drone or missile attacks.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.