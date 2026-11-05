Winter flights return to Dubai. Regional airspace warnings, Saudi cancellations persist
Dubai: UAE air travellers continue to face an uneven operating picture, with flight delays at Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi, and cancellations affecting several routes between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
While airlines are gradually restoring international services ahead of the winter travel season, regional security concerns continue to affect flight schedules, particularly connections to Riyadh and Dammam.
Etihad has extended its suspensions on both routes until November 19, while some services to Jeddah are scheduled to resume on November 6.
Several international carriers have also extended suspensions or postponed planned returns to Dubai, although others have already restarted services.
For passengers travelling on November 5, the key concern remains the possibility of last-minute schedule changes. Travellers should check their individual flight status directly with airlines before leaving for the airport.
The conflict between the United States and Iran continues to cast uncertainty over regional aviation, despite diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement.
US President Donald Trump is facing mounting political pressure over the war following heavy Republican losses in Tuesday's midterm elections. Vice President JD Vance reportedly acknowledged that the conflict contributed to the party's poor performance.
Trump is weighing several options, including renewed military strikes, a negotiated agreement or continued pressure on Tehran. Qatar is continuing mediation efforts, with a draft agreement potentially paving the way for direct talks.
However, the situation remains fragile. Reuters reported on November 3 that Washington and Tehran remained far apart on a deal, despite indirect negotiations. Iran has maintained demands that include lifting oil sanctions, ending the US naval blockade and releasing frozen funds.
There was another security concern on November 5 after the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported that a tanker had been hit by two unidentified projectiles approximately 50 nautical miles north of Qatar. The crew's condition and the extent of the damage were not immediately known.
Important: These are the flight statuses shown in the airport listings at the time of checking. Passengers should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport, as timings and operational updates can change.
UAE-Saudi Arabia flights: Routes remain affected
Saudi Arabia continues to be a significant source of disruption for UAE-based travellers. Several airlines have cancelled services to Riyadh and Dammam, while other routes are operating with adjustments.
Etihad Airways
Etihad has issued an updated notice covering its Saudi Arabia operations:
Dammam: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Riyadh: All passenger and cargo flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh are cancelled through Thursday, November 19.
Jeddah: EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604 are scheduled to resume on Friday, November 6. Other flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah are scheduled to operate as normal.
The airline has warned that the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible.
Emirates
The following Dubai-Saudi flights are listed as cancelled in the supplied flight-status update:
Dubai-Dammam: EK823, EK827, EK825 and EK821.
Dubai-Jeddah: EK801.
Dubai-Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Passengers should check Emirates' flight-status page for the latest operating information.
flydubai
The airline's Saudi network has a mixture of scheduled, estimated and operating flights.
Latest route information in the supplied update:
Medina: FZ8387 and FZ897 estimated; FZ827 scheduled. Return FZ828 arrived, FZ8388 scheduled and FZ898 estimated.
Ha'il: FZ8439 and FZ8440 scheduled in both directions.
Gassim: FZ871 scheduled.
Jeddah: FZ831 arrived, FZ909 in flight and FZ829 estimated. Return FZ832 in flight, FZ910 estimated and FZ830 scheduled.
Tabuk: FZ881 estimated; FZ882 scheduled.
No flight-status information was available in the supplied snapshot for Abha, AlUla, Dammam, Taif, Gizan, Riyadh, Jouf, Nejran, Neom, Qaisumah, The Red Sea and Yanbu.
The absence of a flight-status update does not necessarily mean that a route has been cancelled or suspended.
Air Arabia
The following Sharjah-Saudi Arabia flights are listed as cancelled:
Abha: G9195.
Jizan: G9398.
Riyadh: G9151 and G9154
Other international airline cancellations affecting Saudi Arabia
Several international airlines continue to adjust their Saudi Arabia schedules.
According to airline updates:
IndiGo: Flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah cancelled until November 14.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam services suspended until November 14. Jeddah cancellations were listed until October 31.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 18 and Riyadh until November 30. Refunds or free rescheduling are available.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam until November 30.
Air France: Riyadh flights suspended until November 14.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam flights cancelled until November 27.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights suspended until January 31, 2027.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
ITA Airways: Riyadh flights cancelled until November 18.
Scoot: Singapore-Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service postponed until March 28, 2027.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta-Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Gulf Air: Has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
Saudi carriers have introduced alternative arrangements for passengers affected by disruption at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.
Saudia: Some Riyadh services are operating through Al Qassim Airport, with bus transfers between Riyadh and the airport. Alternative routing via Al Qassim and Dammam is also being arranged for affected passengers.
flyadeal: Riyadh services have temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport, with bus transfers from Riyadh Bus Station.
Passengers using these arrangements should confirm their departure airport and ground-transfer details directly with their airline.
Passenger advisory: Check the latest status on flydubai's website before travelling. Contact the airline if your booking does not show an updated status, as schedules may change at short notice.
Several European flights reported suspected bomb threats on Thursday, November 5, resulting in diversions and additional security checks.
A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome was escorted by a fighter jet before being checked by bomb disposal experts in Rome.
A Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna. Another aircraft travelling from Dublin to Rome was reportedly diverted to France and escorted by military aircraft following a suspected bomb threat.
Airlines said the diversions were carried out in accordance with established safety procedures. These incidents are separate from the US-Iran conflict-related airspace restrictions.
Emirates passengers travelling to or transiting through the United States must complete and sign a separate attestation form before check-in, unless officially exempt.
The form confirms that passengers have not visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the 21 days before boarding.
Travellers must print and carry the completed document for verification at check-in. Connecting passengers may be asked to present it at the boarding gate.
International governments and aviation authorities continue to warn of security risks and possible travel disruption across the Middle East.
United States
The US State Department's October 23 advisory places the UAE at Level 3, advising Americans to reconsider travel because of terrorism and armed conflict. The advisory also refers to potential armed attacks and security risks involving Iranian-supported groups.
United Kingdom
The UK Foreign Office advises British nationals to remain alert to regional tensions and the possibility of further escalation. Its published UAE advice warns that military developments could result in flight cancellations, airspace closures and travel disruption.
Canada
Canada advises travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in the UAE because of the volatile regional security situation. Its October 14 update warns that military activity, missile and drone attacks could affect transport, including flights, and advises travellers to follow local authorities' instructions.
Australia
Australia's Smartraveller advice, reviewed on October 8 and still current on October 24, recommends exercising a high degree of caution in the UAE. It warns that military conflict could lead to airspace closures, flight cancellations and restrictions affecting Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports.
European aviation safety agency (EASA)
EASA continues to maintain active conflict-zone information bulletins covering Iran, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. The relevant Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman bulletin, as well as its Iran bulletin, is valid until November 16, unless reviewed earlier. These advisories guide European operators' risk assessments and flight planning.
Dubai's winter flight schedule is expanding, with several international airlines having restored services or preparing to return in November and December. However, some major carriers have extended their suspensions.
British Airways: Resumed daily London Heathrow-Dubai flights on November 3.
Lufthansa: Scheduled to restart five weekly flights each from Frankfurt and Munich on November 25.
SWISS: Daily Zurich-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Eurowings: Daily Berlin-Dubai services scheduled to resume on November 25.
Austrian Airlines: Vienna-Dubai services scheduled to return on December 12, with five weekly flights.
Philippine Airlines: Returned to Dubai on October 21, operating alongside Cebu Pacific on the Dubai-Manila route. Both airlines operate four weekly flights.
Air Astana: Restored Dubai connections with Kazakhstan, including Almaty.
Aegean Airlines: Resumed Athens-Dubai services.
Dubai is expected to gain up to 36 additional weekly flights connecting the emirate with European destinations as services return between late October and December.
The following suspensions and postponements are listed in the supplied airline updates:
Singapore Airlines: SQ494 and SQ495 suspended until February 28, 2027.
Cathay Pacific: Dubai services suspended until January 31, 2027.
Air Canada: Dubai services suspended until the end of March 2027.
Finnair: Dubai flights suspended for the 2026/27 winter season.
KLM: Dubai services suspended until March 27, 2027.
Korean Air: Dubai services suspended until further notice.
Virgin Atlantic: No return to Dubai planned before 2027.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended until November 30. Passengers should confirm the December schedule.
Luxair: Return to Dubai postponed to February 2027 at the earliest.
Passengers connecting through international hubs should also be aware of disruption unrelated to the direct UAE-Saudi route suspensions.
Kenya Airways: Nairobi – KQ311 – Cancelled.
SpiceJet: Jaipur – SG9123 – Cancelled.
flynas: Riyadh – XY216 – Cancelled.
flynas: Riyadh – XY202 – Cancelled.
Emirates: Moscow – EK8131 – Cancelled.
flynas: Gassim – XY206 – Cancelled.
Air India Express: Mangalore – IX836 – Delayed.
IndiGo: Mumbai – 6E1454 – Delayed.
flynas: Riyadh – XY204 – Cancelled.
Kuwait: G9068, G9124.
Chattogram: G9520, G9521.
Dhaka: G9514, G9515.
Doha: G9040, G9027, G9041.
Moscow (Domodedovo): G9950, G9805, G9956, G9958.
Yekaterinburg: G9881, G9960.
Damascus: G9363, G9364.
Bangkok: G9845, G9846.
Entebbe: G9691, G9692.
London (Gatwick): G9267, G9268
Dubai and Abu Dhabi: What is happening to regular operations?
Despite individual cancellations and delays, the return of international carriers is helping expand connectivity ahead of the winter travel rush.
Dubai's October airport seat capacity reached 7.2 million, up 23 per cent from June, according to the figures in the supplied update.
However, the recovery in scheduled capacity does not mean every route has returned to normal. Airlines continue to make individual operational adjustments in response to regional developments.
With airlines continuing to adjust schedules, passengers should take the following precautions:
1. Check your flight before leaving home: A confirmed booking does not guarantee that the flight will operate as originally scheduled. Check the airline's website and airport departure boards.
2. Arrive early: Allow at least three hours before departure, or longer if advised by your airline.
3. flydubai passengers: If departing from Dubai, allow four hours before departure, in line with the airline's guidance.
4. Complete online check-in: Use online check-in wherever available and keep your boarding pass accessible.
5. Allow extra time for airport journeys: Factor in road traffic, check-in queues, security checks and immigration.
6. Keep your contact details updated: Ensure your airline has your current telephone number and email address so that you receive notifications about changes.
7. Check connecting flights: If travelling through another Middle Eastern airport, confirm that your onward service is operating before setting off.
8. Understand your rebooking options: If your flight is cancelled, contact the airline directly about alternative arrangements, refunds or travel flexibility.
9. Monitor official advisories: Follow UAE authorities, airlines and airport announcements for the latest operational information.