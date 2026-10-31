UAE airports gear up for winter surge as airlines restore services
UAE airports are preparing for a busier winter travel season as international airlines gradually restore services and expand their schedules. Scheduled departing seat capacity across the country's airports has risen to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June, while more routes between Dubai and Europe are expected to return between late October and December.
However, regional tensions and airspace restrictions continue to affect some services, with several airlines extending suspensions or postponing planned returns.
Airlines planning November returns to Dubai:
British Airways: Scheduled to resume Dubai flights on November 3.
Lufthansa: Postponed its Dubai return to November 25, from the previously planned October restart.
SWISS: Its planned October 25 return has been postponed; a revised date is yet to be confirmed.
Eurowings: Its planned November 1 return has been postponed; a revised date is yet to be confirmed.
ITA Airways: Dubai flights remain suspended until November 30.
Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest schedules, rebooking options and refund arrangements, as dates remain subject to change.
Singapore Airlines has extended the suspension of its SQ494 and SQ495 services between Singapore and Dubai until February 28, 2027, citing the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. The airline said other flights could also face disruptions. Passengers booked on the affected services are eligible for a full refund.
UAE airports are preparing for a busier winter travel season, with scheduled departing seat capacity rising to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. Dubai International Airport accounts for 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah International Airport with 840,000.
Emirates is offering 3.1 million seats this month, while flydubai has recorded the strongest capacity growth among major UAE carriers, increasing its seats by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million.
More international services are also returning. Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to resume between late October and December, while services to Athens and Manila are also being restored.
Despite the improving outlook, regional tensions and airspace restrictions continue to affect some routes. Passengers travelling through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah should check their flight status directly with their airline before setting off.
Saudi Arabia: Air defences intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Riyadh region on Saturday. Debris fell without causing injuries. The drone's origin remains unknown.
Houthis: Saudi-led coalition forces have reported attempted drone attacks on several Saudi regions. The Houthis denied targeting Saudi Arabia.
Strait of Hormuz: Iran's Revolutionary Guard claimed four oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines while using what Tehran called unauthorised routes.
Oman: Authorities evacuated 25 crew members from the Panama-flagged vessel RITI after it caught fire in an attack.
Maritime security: UKMTO reported that another vessel south of Iran's Lavan Island was hit by an unidentified projectile. Its crew were safe.
US military: US Central Command said its forces had cleared the strait's internationally recognised primary transit routes of Iranian sea mines.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice. This includes Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.
Passengers booked on affected services should contact their airline or travel agent for updates on their flights, rebooking and refund options.
Emirates' codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for updated booking information and alternative travel options.
Before you travel: A flight appearing as scheduled, estimated or not yet departed may still be subject to change. Passengers whose services are cancelled or suspended should contact their airline or travel agent to confirm rebooking, refund and alternative travel arrangements. Airline schedules, suspension dates and alternative airport arrangements can change at short notice. Always rely on the latest airline notification and airport updates before travelling.
Passengers travelling through Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) are facing flight delays and cancellations on Saturday, October 31, according to the latest airport flight-status updates.
Several arriving flights from Russia, India and Saudi Arabia have been affected, while departures to destinations including Mumbai, Krasnodar and New Delhi are also showing schedule changes.
The latest arrival updates show cancellations affecting flights from Zurich, Mumbai, Dammam, Samara and Riyadh.
Cancelled arrivals include:
Swiss flight LX242 from Zurich (ZRH), scheduled for 10.25pm, at Terminal 1.
SpiceJet flight SG5060 A from Mumbai (BOM), scheduled for 6.25pm, at Terminal 1.
flydubai flight FZ870 from Dammam (DMM), scheduled for 2.40pm, at Terminal 2.
flydubai flight FZ996 from Samara (KUF), scheduled for 6.55am, at Terminal 2.
flydubai flight FZ848 from Riyadh (RUH), scheduled for 12.50pm, at Terminal 2.
flydubai flight FZ884 from Dammam (DMM), scheduled for 10.55am, at Terminal 2.
Delayed arrivals include:
Aeroflot flight SU540 from Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO), now expected at 8.42pm instead of 4.50pm, at DWC.
flydubai flight FZ998 from Yekaterinburg (SVX), now expected at 6.10pm instead of 1.45pm.
Pobeda flight DP991 from Moscow Vnukovo (VKO), now expected at 3.22pm instead of 2.35pm, at DWC.
Air India Express flight IX389 from Kozhikode (CCJ), now expected at 12.53pm instead of 11.35am.
Aeroflot flight SU524 from Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO), now expected at 12.52pm instead of 9.10am.
flydubai flight FZ502 from Dhaka (DAC), now expected at 12.39pm instead of 11.55am.
S7 Airlines flight S75785 from Novosibirsk (OVB), now expected at 12.33pm instead of 11.45am.
flydubai flight FZ740 from Ashgabat (ASB), now expected at 12.18pm instead of 11.25am.
flydubai flight FZ8400 from Kathmandu (KTM), now expected at 11.56am instead of 11am.
Uzbekistan Airways flight HY333 from Tashkent (TAS), now expected at 11.58am instead of 11am.
flydubai flight FZ1240 from Almaty (ALA), now expected at 11.29am instead of 9.45am.
flydubai flights FZ988 and FZ952 A from Moscow Vnukovo (VKO) are also delayed.
Air India flight AI929 from New Delhi (DEL), now expected at 10.52am instead of 10.15am.
flydubai flight FZ778 from Dushanbe (DYU), now expected at 9.59am instead of 8.35am.
Departures from Dubai are also showing delays and schedule changes, with flights to India and Russia among those affected.
Delayed departures include:
SpiceJet flight SG5114 to Mumbai (BOM), originally scheduled for 1am, now showing 9.55am.
Aeroflot flight SU769 to Krasnodar (KRR), originally scheduled for 7.55am, now showing 11.55am.
Azimuth Airlines flight A43088 to Krasnodar (KRR), scheduled for 7.35am, now showing 1pm.
Other departures listed on the airport flight-status page include:
Air India Express flight IX390 to Kozhikode (CCJ), scheduled for 1pm.
My Freighter Airlines flight C6352 to Tashkent (TAS), scheduled for 12.20pm.
SpiceJet flight SG5106 to New Delhi (DEL), scheduled for 9.50am.
SpiceJet flight SG5114 A to Mumbai (BOM), scheduled for 7.25pm.
Ariana Afghan Airlines flight FG402 to Kabul (KBL), listed for 5am on October 31, with an updated time of 2.50am on November 1.
Aeroflot flights SU537 and SU541 to Moscow Sheremetyevo (SVO), scheduled for 7.10pm and 5.50pm respectively.
Note: The departure entries above do not all carry a delay or cancellation status in the supplied airport listing. Check the live airport board for the latest confirmation.
Important: Flight timings can change throughout the day. Passengers should rely on the latest airline and airport updates rather than the original booking schedule.
Several Etihad Airways arrivals at Zayed International Airport (AUH) are delayed on Saturday, October 31, affecting flights from Tel Aviv, Athens, Krabi and Casablanca.
Delayed arrivals include:
Tel Aviv (TLV): EY596, originally scheduled for 11.55am, now expected at 12.30pm. Codeshare flights MU4542, LY9606 and HM5325 are also affected.
Tel Aviv (TLV): EY610, scheduled for 11.15am, now expected at 1.10pm. Codeshare flights MU3620, LY9613 and HM5333 are also affected.
Athens (ATH): EY188, scheduled for 1.05pm, now expected at 1.40pm. Codeshare flights JU8716 and GA9115 are also affected.
Krabi (KBV): EY423, scheduled for 12.35pm, now expected at 2.05pm.
Casablanca (CMN): EY758, scheduled for 7.45pm, now expected at 8.40pm. Codeshare flights MU4374, KU6812 and AT9282 are also affected.
Abu Dhabi departures: No departure delays or cancellations have been listed so far, according to the latest flight-status updates.
Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines before travelling to the airport.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Etihad Airways has cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi cities – Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah – through Thursday, November 5, due to regional disruption.
The airline confirmed that all flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam, as well as Abu Dhabi and Riyadh, have been cancelled during this period.
For Jeddah, the following services have been cancelled:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi
Etihad said the situation remains dynamic and further changes are possible. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status on the airline's website before travelling.
Etihad flight EY422 from Abu Dhabi to Krabi on October 30 diverted to Phuket International Airport because of adverse weather conditions at Krabi International Airport.
As a result, the return service EY423 from Krabi to Abu Dhabi on October 31 was also affected.
Etihad apologised for the disruption and said its teams were assisting affected passengers with their travel arrangements.
The latest flight-status page on October 31 showed EY423 as having departed late, while the outbound EY422 from Abu Dhabi to Krabi was listed as scheduled.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Emirates has reported cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, including services to Dammam and Riyadh. Flights to Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled services, while Medina flights are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
The following Emirates flights between Dubai and Dammam have been cancelled:
Dubai to Dammam: EK823, EK827 and EK821.
Dammam to Dubai: EK824, EK828 and EK822.
The following Emirates services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
Dubai to Riyadh: EK815, EK819 and EK817.
Riyadh to Dubai: EK816, EK820 and EK818.
Emirates services between Dubai and Jeddah show a mix of cancellations and scheduled flights.
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801: Cancelled.
EK805: Scheduled to arrive at 9.20am.
EK803: Scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802: Cancelled.
EK806: Scheduled.
EK804: Scheduled.
Emirates services between Dubai and Medina are listed as scheduled or have already arrived.
Dubai to Medina:
EK807: Arrived.
EK2537: Scheduled to arrive at 9.40am.
EK809: Scheduled.
Medina to Dubai:
EK808: Arrived.
EK2538 and EK810: Scheduled.
Passengers should check their flight status on the Emirates website before travelling, as schedules may change.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
flydubai flights between Dubai and several Saudi cities are showing a mix of scheduled, estimated, arrived and in-flight services. However, multiple flights to Dammam, Riyadh and Abha have been cancelled amid regional disruption.
Medina (MED)
Dubai to Medina: FZ8387 and FZ897 – estimated; FZ827 – scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: FZ828 – arrived; FZ8388 – scheduled; FZ898 – estimated.
Ha'il (HAS)
Dubai to Ha'il: FZ925 – estimated.
Ha'il to Dubai: FZ926 – scheduled.
Gassim (ELQ)
Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 – scheduled.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 – arrived.
Jeddah (JED)
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 – arrived; FZ909 – estimated; FZ829 – scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832 – in flight; FZ910 – estimated; FZ830 – scheduled.
The following services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled:
[Insert the confirmed cancelled flight numbers and routes here.]
The October 31 flight-status page shows the following updates for Taif:
Dubai (DXB) to Taif (TIF): FZ873 – estimated.
Taif (TIF) to Dubai (DXB): FZ874 – scheduled.
No flight-status information was available on flydubai's website for the following routes from Dubai in the October 28 update:
Abha (AHB)
AlUla (ULH)
Dammam (DMM)
Gizan (GIZ)
Hofuf (HOF)
Tabuk (TUU)
Jouf (AJF)
Riyadh (RUH)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Yanbu (YNB)
No status information was available for Riyadh–Dubai services either.
The absence of flight-status information does not necessarily mean these services have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their bookings for confirmation.
Important travel update: Passengers should check their flight status before heading to the airport, as services may change at short notice.
Air Arabia has reported multiple flight cancellations on services from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, affecting routes to Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kuwait and several other destinations.
The latest flight-status updates also show some services arriving late or ahead of schedule.
The following Air Arabia Abu Dhabi services have been cancelled:
Abu Dhabi–Dhaka
3L063: Abu Dhabi to Dhaka – Cancelled.
3L064: Dhaka to Abu Dhabi – Cancelled.
Abu Dhabi–Cairo (Sphinx)
3L383: Abu Dhabi to Cairo – Cancelled.
3L384: Cairo to Abu Dhabi – Cancelled.
Abu Dhabi–Kuwait
3L020: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait – Cancelled.
3L021: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi – Cancelled.
Abu Dhabi–Tashkent
3L763: Abu Dhabi to Tashkent – Cancelled.
3L764: Tashkent to Abu Dhabi – Cancelled.
Air Arabia's Sharjah flight-status page shows cancellations across several regional and international routes.
Sharjah–Dhaka
G9514: Sharjah to Dhaka – Cancelled.
G9515: Dhaka to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Sharjah–Cairo (Sphinx)
G9343: Sharjah to Cairo – Cancelled.
G9344: Cairo to Sharjah – Arrived late at 8.17am.
Sharjah–Nairobi
G9708: Sharjah to Nairobi – Cancelled.
G9709: Nairobi to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Sharjah–Kuwait
G9068 and G9124: Sharjah to Kuwait – Cancelled.
G9069 and G9125: Kuwait to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Sharjah–Abha
G9195: Sharjah to Abha – Cancelled.
G9196: Abha to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Sharjah–Dammam
G9160, G9163 and G9167: Sharjah to Dammam – Cancelled.
G9161, G9164 and G9168: Dammam to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Sharjah–Riyadh
G9151 and G9154: Sharjah to Riyadh – Cancelled.
G9152 and G9155: Riyadh to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Sharjah–Bangkok
G9845: Sharjah to Bangkok – Cancelled.
G9846: Bangkok to Sharjah – Arrived early at 10.06am.
Sharjah–Entebbe
G9691: Sharjah to Entebbe – Cancelled.
G9692: Entebbe to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Sharjah–London Gatwick
G9267: Sharjah to London Gatwick – Cancelled.
G9268: London Gatwick to Sharjah – Cancelled.
Passengers travelling with Air Arabia from Abu Dhabi or Sharjah should check their flight status on the airline's website before leaving for the airport.
Flight schedules may change at short notice. Travellers should also check directly with the airline for rebooking options and further assistance.
Several international airlines continue to adjust or suspend services to Saudi Arabia amid regional airspace restrictions. The following updates cover announced suspension dates and alternative arrangements.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until November 14, 2026, due to regional airspace restrictions.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain suspended until November 14, while Jeddah services are suspended until October 31. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights are suspended until November 10, and Riyadh services until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule without additional charges.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh flights were suspended through October 25. Services to Jeddah have been reduced from seven to four daily flights, while Dammam flights remain suspended.
Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until October 31, citing regional security developments.
Air France: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until November 14, 2026.
British Airways: A limited Riyadh service, operating one flight daily, is scheduled to resume on November 3. The airline has discontinued its Jeddah services.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights are suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA): Riyadh flights have been temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: The launch of flights between Atlanta and Riyadh has been postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights are suspended until November 18, while Dammam services are suspended through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 are suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Flights between Singapore and Jeddah are cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Bahrain's national carrier has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until operations resume at the airport.
Riyadh Air: Some flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly for rebooking or refund assistance.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: All Riyadh services have been temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ). The airline is providing bus transfers between Riyadh and Qassim Airport, departing from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh services are operating through Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al Qassim (ELQ), with bus transfers between Riyadh and the alternative airport. Passengers should check their bookings for transfer details.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has an 'Ask Me' service across all terminals to answer passenger queries and provide travel updates.
Luggage storage: Passengers can store luggage for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found Office and Baggage Office in the domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia's railway network for available services.
While the return of international services offers more travel options ahead of the winter season, cancellations and delays continue to affect some UAE routes.
Passengers should check airline notifications and live airport updates before setting off, confirm their terminal and allow additional time for airport procedures.
Those with cancelled bookings should contact their airline or travel agent to discuss rebooking or refund options.