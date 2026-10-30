UAE airports gear up for winter travel surge amid flight disruptions
UAE airports are preparing for a busier winter travel season, with scheduled departing seat capacity rising to 7.2 million in October, up 23 per cent from June. Dubai International Airport accounts for 4.6 million seats, followed by Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi with 1.7 million and Sharjah International Airport with 840,000.
Emirates is offering 3.1 million seats this month, while flydubai has recorded the strongest capacity growth among major UAE carriers, increasing its seats by 27.5 per cent since June to 1.1 million.
More international services are also returning. Up to 36 weekly flights between Dubai and Europe are expected to resume between late October and December, while services to Athens and Manila are also being restored.
However, regional tensions and airspace restrictions continue to affect some routes. Passengers travelling through Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah should check their flight status directly with their airline before setting off.
Strait of Hormuz: Iran claims four tankers caught fire after striking sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) separately reported that a tanker was hit by an unidentified projectile near Khasab, Oman. No crew injuries were reported.
US-Iran tensions: US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper briefed President Donald Trump on military options for Iran, according to The Wall Street Journal, as Washington considers possible renewed military action.
Diplomatic efforts: US envoy Tom Barrack said Washington and Tehran were close to agreeing on a temporary arrangement. Iran, however, says its seven conditions must be met before progress can be made in talks.
Vance's letter: Iran confirmed receiving a letter from US Vice President JD Vance but has yet to respond.
Maritime security: The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) disputes US claims that key shipping routes have been cleared of mines and says the southern corridor remains dangerous.
Mecca: Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a Houthi drone in the Mecca region on Friday.
Riyadh: Two Houthi ballistic missiles were intercepted on Thursday. Falling debris caused minor injuries to a Saudi citizen and damaged a house and a vehicle.
Eastern Province: Saudi forces also intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards the region.
Defence coordination: Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held calls with counterparts in the Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Spain to discuss regional developments and strengthen defence cooperation.
Follow our live blog for the latest developments, breaking news and updates from across the Middle East as the situation continues to evolve.
Flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the UAE remain suspended until further notice. This includes Iran Airtour services to and from Dubai.
Passengers booked on affected services should contact their airline or travel agent for updates on their flights, rebooking and refund options.
Emirates' codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv remain suspended until further notice following the September 30 security incident involving flydubai flight FZ1073, which diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Affected passengers should contact Emirates, flydubai or their travel agent for updated booking information and alternative travel options.
Several flights arriving at Dubai International Airport (DXB) are facing delays and cancellations, with services from Moscow among those affected. Flights from Saudi Arabia, India and other international destinations have also been disrupted.
The following incoming flights have been delayed, according to the latest airport updates:
Moscow (DME): Emirates EK132 – new arrival 9.09am (scheduled 7.05am).
Dushanbe: flydubai FZ778 – 9.26am (scheduled 8.35am).
Amritsar: Air India Express IX107 – 9.35am (scheduled 8.55am).
Almaty: flydubai FZ1240 – 10.17am (scheduled 9.45am).
Jeddah: Saudia SV566 – 10.34am (scheduled 9.45am).
Saint Petersburg: flydubai FZ992 – 10.51am (scheduled 7.55am).
Minsk: flydubai FZ1716 – 11.08am (scheduled 8.20am).
Kathmandu: flydubai FZ8400 – 11.46am (scheduled 11am).
Hyderabad: IndiGo 6E1465 – 12.07pm (scheduled 10.20am).
Novosibirsk: S7 Airlines S75785 – 12.19pm (scheduled 11.45am).
Dhaka: flydubai FZ502 – 12.27pm (scheduled 11.55am).
Yekaterinburg: flydubai FZ998 – 3.14pm (scheduled 1.45pm).
Moscow (SVO): Aeroflot SU524 – 4.32pm (scheduled 9.10am).
Yekaterinburg: flydubai FZ980A – 4.40pm (scheduled 3.40pm).
Moscow (SVO): Aeroflot SU520 – 5.25pm (scheduled 3pm).
Ufa: Pobeda DP775 – 6.40pm (scheduled 9.30am).
Moscow (SVO): Aeroflot SU536 – 7.01pm (scheduled 6.55am).
Moscow (VKO): flydubai FZ970 – 8.18pm (scheduled 4.20pm).
San Francisco: Emirates EK226 – 9.23pm (scheduled 7.25pm).
The following incoming flights have been cancelled:
Riyadh: flynas XY201, XY811 and XY217.
Gassim: flynas XY205.
Moscow (Vnukovo): flydubai FZ952.
Ahmedabad: SpiceJet SG5146.
Sulaymaniyah: Iraqi Airways IA105.
Pune: SpiceJet SG051.
Jeddah: flydubai FZ8272.
Stockholm: Emirates EK158.
SpiceJet arrivals at Dubai International Airport are facing both delays and cancellations.
Delayed flights:
SG5116: Ahmedabad – new arrival 12pm (scheduled 8.50am).
SG5111: New Delhi – new arrival 12.45pm (scheduled 11.45am).
SG5060: Mumbai – new arrival 10.02pm (scheduled 11.55am).
Cancelled flights:
SG5117: Kochi.
SG5146: Ahmedabad.
SG051: Pune.
Passengers should check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport, as arrival schedules may change.
Important: This update includes flight cancellations, delays and schedule changes reported by airlines and airports. Not all of these disruptions are related to the conflict or regional security situation; some may be due to operational, technical or other reasons.
Several flights arriving at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi are facing delays, affecting services from India, the UK, Indonesia, Israel, Pakistan and the US.
Trivandrum: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights 3L134 and EY1363 – new arrival time 9.20am (scheduled 7.55am).
Chennai: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights 3L142 and EY1383 – new arrival time 9.30am (scheduled 7.50am).
Goa: Air India Express IX269 – new arrival time 10.45am (scheduled 9.05am).
Delhi: Air India Express IX123 – new arrival time 12.15pm (scheduled 10.55am).
Bali: Etihad Airways EY479 – new arrival time 9.35am (scheduled 6.45am).
London Heathrow: Etihad Airways EY068 – new arrival time 10.15am (scheduled 7.45am).
Tel Aviv: Etihad Airways EY610 – new arrival time 11.55am (scheduled 11.15am).
Charlotte: Etihad Airways EY016 – new arrival time 1.25pm (scheduled 12.35pm).
Lahore: Airblue PA430 – new arrival time 5.20pm (scheduled 1.55pm).
Passengers should check directly with their airlines for the latest arrival information, as flight schedules may change.
Before you travel: Check your airline’s website or app for the latest flight status and schedule updates.
Etihad Airways has extended cancellations on flights between Abu Dhabi and three Saudi cities – Dammam, Riyadh and Jeddah – until Thursday, November 5, citing regional disruption.
All Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam remain cancelled through November 5.
All Etihad flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh have also been cancelled through November 5.
The following flights between Abu Dhabi and Jeddah have been cancelled through November 5:
EY601: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah.
EY602: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi.
EY603: Abu Dhabi to Jeddah.
EY604: Jeddah to Abu Dhabi.
Separately, Etihad reported that flight EY844 from Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport to Zayed International Airport was delayed on October 29 due to an airspace closure.
Travellers are advised: The airline has advised passengers to check the latest flight status on its official website before travelling, as further changes are possible.
Emirates has reported cancellations on several flights between Dubai and Saudi Arabia, including services to Dammam and Riyadh. Jeddah flights have a mix of cancellations and scheduled services, while Medina flights are listed as scheduled or have arrived.
The following Emirates flights between Dubai and Dammam have been cancelled:
EK823, EK827 and EK821: Dubai to Dammam.
EK824, EK828 and EK822: Dammam to Dubai.
Emirates services between Dubai and Jeddah have a mix of cancellations and scheduled flights.
Dubai to Jeddah:
EK801: Cancelled.
EK805: Scheduled arrival at 9.20am.
EK803: Scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai:
EK802: Cancelled.
EK806: Scheduled.
EK804: Scheduled.
The following Emirates services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled:
EK815, EK819 and EK817: Dubai to Riyadh.
EK816, EK820 and EK818: Riyadh to Dubai.
Emirates services between Dubai and Medina are listed as scheduled or have arrived.
Dubai to Medina:
EK807: Arrived.
EK2537: Scheduled arrival at 9.40am.
EK809: Scheduled.
Medina to Dubai:
EK808: Arrived.
EK2538 and EK810: Scheduled.
Passengers should check their flight status on the Emirates website before travelling, as schedules may change.
Travel alert: Flight schedules can change quickly. Check your airline’s official channels for the latest status.
flydubai flights between Dubai and several Saudi cities are operating with a mix of scheduled, estimated and arrived services. However, multiple flights to Dammam, Riyadh and Abha have been cancelled amid regional disruption.
Medina (MED)
Dubai to Medina: FZ8387 and FZ897 – estimated; FZ827 – scheduled.
Medina to Dubai: FZ828 – arrived; FZ8388 – scheduled; FZ898 – estimated.
Ha'il (HAS)
Dubai to Ha'il: FZ8253 – scheduled.
Ha'il to Dubai: FZ8254 – scheduled.
Gassim (ELQ)
Dubai to Gassim: FZ871 – scheduled.
Gassim to Dubai: FZ872 – arrived.
Jeddah (JED)
Dubai to Jeddah: FZ831 – arrived; FZ909 – estimated; FZ829 – scheduled.
Jeddah to Dubai: FZ832 – in flight; FZ910 and FZ830 – scheduled.
Tabuk (TUU)
Dubai to Tabuk: FZ881 – estimated.
Tabuk to Dubai: FZ882 – scheduled.
The following services between Dubai and Saudi Arabia have been cancelled:
Abha (AHB)
Dubai to Abha: FZ813.
Abha to Dubai: FZ814.
Dammam (DMM)
Dubai to Dammam: FZ883, FZ869, FZ863 and FZ867.
Dammam to Dubai: FZ884, FZ870, FZ864 and FZ868.
Riyadh (RUH)
Dubai to Riyadh: FZ847 and FZ855.
Riyadh to Dubai: FZ848 and FZ856.
No flight-status information was available on flydubai's website for the following Dubai routes in the October 28 update:
AlUla (ULH)
Gizan (GIZ)
Hofuf (HOF)
Jouf (AJF)
Nejran (EAM)
Neom (NUM)
Qaisumah (AQI)
The Red Sea (RSI)
Taif (TIF)
Yanbu (YNB)
No status information was also available for Riyadh–Dubai services.
The absence of flight-status information does not necessarily mean these services have been cancelled or suspended. Passengers should contact flydubai or check their bookings for confirmation.
Important travel update: Check your flight status before heading to the airport, as services may change at short notice.
Air Arabia has cancelled several flights operating from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, affecting services to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Iraq, Kenya and other destinations.
The following Air Arabia Abu Dhabi flights have been cancelled:
Baku
3L730: Abu Dhabi to Baku.
3L731: Baku to Abu Dhabi.
Dhaka
3L063: Abu Dhabi to Dhaka.
3L064: Dhaka to Abu Dhabi.
Kuwait
3L020: Abu Dhabi to Kuwait.
3L021: Kuwait to Abu Dhabi.
Salalah
3L267: Abu Dhabi to Salalah.
3L268: Salalah to Abu Dhabi.
The following Air Arabia flights from Sharjah have been cancelled:
Dhaka
G9514: Sharjah to Dhaka.
G9515: Dhaka to Sharjah.
Najaf
G9371: Sharjah to Najaf.
G9372: Najaf to Sharjah.
Nairobi
G9708: Sharjah to Nairobi.
G9709: Nairobi to Sharjah.
Kuwait
G9068 and G9124: Sharjah to Kuwait – cancelled.
G9069 and G9125: Kuwait to Sharjah – cancelled.
G9121: Sharjah to Kuwait – not yet departed.
G9122: Kuwait to Sharjah – not yet departed.
Air Arabia has reported cancellations on several routes between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia.
Abha
G9195: Sharjah to Abha.
G9196: Abha to Sharjah.
Dammam
G9160, G9163 and G9167: Sharjah to Dammam.
G9161, G9164 and G9168: Dammam to Sharjah.
Riyadh
G9151 and G9154: Sharjah to Riyadh.
G9152 and G9155: Riyadh to Sharjah.
Air Arabia has also cancelled the following services between Sharjah and London Gatwick:
G9267: Sharjah to London Gatwick.
G9268: London Gatwick to Sharjah.
Passengers should check their flight status through the Air Arabia website before heading to the airport. Flight schedules remain subject to change, and passengers should contact the airline for rebooking and refund options.
Flight update: Schedules and operating conditions can change at short notice. Check directly with your airline before travelling.
Several international airlines continue to adjust or suspend services to Saudi Arabia amid regional airspace restrictions. The following updates cover announced suspension dates and alternative arrangements.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah remain cancelled until November 14, 2026, due to regional airspace restrictions.
Air India and Air India Express: Riyadh and Dammam flights remain suspended until November 7, while Jeddah services are suspended until October 31. Eligible passengers with bookings issued on or before October 24 can opt for flexible rebooking or a full refund.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights are suspended until November 10, and Riyadh services until November 30. Affected passengers can opt for a full refund within seven days or reschedule without additional charges.
Qatar Airways: Riyadh flights were suspended through October 25. Services to Jeddah have been reduced from seven to four daily flights, while Dammam flights remain suspended.
Oman Air: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until October 31.
SalamAir: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until October 31, citing regional security developments.
Air France: Flights to and from Riyadh are suspended until November 14, 2026.
British Airways: A limited Riyadh service, operating one flight daily, is scheduled to resume on November 3. The airline has discontinued its Jeddah services.
Cathay Pacific: Riyadh flights are suspended until January 31, 2027.
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA): Riyadh flights have been temporarily suspended, with no resumption date announced.
Delta Air Lines: The launch of flights between Atlanta and Riyadh has been postponed until March 2027.
Lufthansa: Riyadh flights are suspended until November 18, while Dammam services are suspended through November 30. Eurowings is scheduled to resume Jeddah flights on November 12.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 are suspended until November 29.
Scoot: Flights between Singapore and Jeddah are cancelled until December 2.
Gulf Air: Bahrain's national carrier has resumed operations at Riyadh Airport.
ITA Airways: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 18.
KLM: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam are cancelled until November 27.
Kuwait Airways: Riyadh flights remain cancelled until operations resume at the airport.
Riyadh Air: Some flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 5. Eligible passengers travelling up to November 7 can access temporary travel flexibility. Passengers who booked through travel agents should contact them directly for rebooking or refund assistance.
Singapore Airlines: The launch of its non-stop Riyadh service has been postponed until March 28, 2027.
SriLankan Airlines: Flights to and from Riyadh are cancelled until November 1.
flyadeal: All Riyadh services have been temporarily shifted to Qassim Airport (ELQ). The airline is providing bus transfers between Riyadh and Qassim Airport, departing from Riyadh Bus Station.
Saudia: Riyadh services are operating through Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Al Qassim (ELQ), with bus transfers between Riyadh and the alternative airport. Passengers should check their bookings for transfer details.
24-hour assistance: King Khalid International Airport (KKIA) has an 'Ask Me' service across all terminals to answer passenger queries and provide travel updates.
Luggage storage: Passengers can store luggage for up to 15 days at the Lost & Found Office and Baggage Office in the domestic and international terminals.
Road travel: Travellers stranded in Saudi Arabia can explore road routes to neighbouring GCC countries.
Intercity buses: Check available Saudi intercity bus services for regional connections.
SAR trains: Passengers travelling between Riyadh and neighbouring cities can check Saudi Arabia's railway network for available services.
With UAE airports preparing for increased winter traffic while regional disruptions continue to affect some routes, passengers should check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
A flight appearing as scheduled, estimated or not yet departed may still be subject to change. Passengers whose services are cancelled or suspended should contact their airline or travel agent to confirm rebooking, refund and alternative travel arrangements.
Airline schedules, suspension dates and alternative airport arrangements can change at short notice. Always rely on the latest airline notification and airport updates before travelling.