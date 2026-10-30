Middle East war: Iran claims tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO confirms strike off Oman; fired US general reportedly admitted Iran leaks

Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the Pentagon’s former military planner, admitted disclosing classified information about Iran and Ukraine to two journalists over a year, according to an internal investigation report reviewed by Axios.

The October 29 report supports the substance of the claim, but the alleged admissions remain attributed to investigative records and unnamed officials, not a public guilty plea or court judgment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed Sylvia as director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the position known as "J5".

Axios reported that contacts began as early as June 2025 and included Signal communications and a meeting at a diner in Arlington, Virginia.

The investigation report alleged that Sylvia used notes from a classified document to discuss US assistance to Ukraine without obtaining public affairs coordination or clearance.

Axios said Sylvia cooperated with questioning and provided his personal telephone for forensic examination. He did not immediately respond to its requests for comment.

Separately, CBS News and The Associated Press reported that the case had been referred to the Justice Department.

The dismissal comes amid Hegseth’s campaign against unauthorised disclosures, including a Pentagon-Justice Department task force announced in July and restrictive rules governing reporters’ access.