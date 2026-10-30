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Middle East war: Iran claims tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO confirms strike off Oman; fired US general reportedly admitted Iran leaks

US envoy says Iran timeout “very close” as Tehran insists on its seven conditions

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Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor and Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Middle East war: Iran claims tankers hit mines in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO confirms strike off Oman; fired US general reportedly admitted Iran leaks
US Central Command
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed early on Friday that three tankers exploded and caught fire after hitting mines on what Tehran calls an “unauthorised” southern route through the Strait of Hormuz. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has confirmed only that a tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile near Khasab, Oman, at around 8pm UAE time on Thursday, with no crew injuries reported. The incidents came as US envoy Tom Barrack said late on Thursday that Washington and Tehran were “very close” to agreeing a timeout, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf insisted that Tehran’s seven conditions must be met first. Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two Houthi ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh, a dhow sank near Khasab after catching fire, and Iran confirmed it had received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance but had yet to reply. Follow our live coverage for the latest updates.

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Riyadh missile interception debris injures one

Saudi Civil Defence said overnight that falling shrapnel from the interception of two ballistic missiles over Riyadh caused a minor injury to a Saudi citizen, as well as material damage to a house and a vehicle. The Saudi-led coalition said on Thursday that its air defences had intercepted and destroyed the two missiles, which it said were launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards the Saudi capital. Authorities later confirmed that the danger had passed in Riyadh, Al-Kharj and Najran.

Saudi-led coalition downs Houthi drone over Makkah region

The Saudi-led coalition said on Friday that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). The interception came hours after the coalition said it had shot down two Houthi ballistic missiles fired towards Riyadh on Thursday.

Fired US general admitted Iran and Ukraine leaks, Axios reports

Army Lt. Gen. Brett Sylvia, the Pentagon’s former military planner, admitted disclosing classified information about Iran and Ukraine to two journalists over a year, according to an internal investigation report reviewed by Axios.

The October 29 report supports the substance of the claim, but the alleged admissions remain attributed to investigative records and unnamed officials, not a public guilty plea or court judgment.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed Sylvia as director of strategy, plans and policy for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the position known as "J5".

Axios reported that contacts began as early as June 2025 and included Signal communications and a meeting at a diner in Arlington, Virginia.

The investigation report alleged that Sylvia used notes from a classified document to discuss US assistance to Ukraine without obtaining public affairs coordination or clearance.

Axios said Sylvia cooperated with questioning and provided his personal telephone for forensic examination. He did not immediately respond to its requests for comment.

Separately, CBS News and The Associated Press reported that the case had been referred to the Justice Department.

The dismissal comes amid Hegseth’s campaign against unauthorised disclosures, including a Pentagon-Justice Department task force announced in July and restrictive rules governing reporters’ access.

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IRGC claims three tankers hit naval mines

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy claimed that three oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines while attempting to leave the Strait of Hormuz through what Tehran described as an "unauthorised" southern route.

The IRGC alleged that the vessels had switched off their radar and navigation systems and ignored warnings from Iranian forces.

However, the three-tanker mine-strike claim has not been independently verified. The Associated Press reported that it could not confirm Iran's account.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), on the other hand, reported that a tanker was hit by a projectile at around 1600 GMT (8pm UAE time) on Thursday (Oct. 29).

Iran's description of the route as unauthorised is also its own position, not an independently established determination of the vessels' legal status.

Unknown projectile hits tanker in Hormuz

A tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz on October 29, prompting renewed maritime security concerns as Iran reported multiple vessels catching fire in the strategic waterway.

The main tanker incident is confirmed by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). The agency said it received a report that a tanker was hit by an unknown projectile at around 1600 GMT (8pm UAE time) while completing an outbound transit of the Strait of Hormuz.

There were no reported crew injuries or environmental impact at the time of the initial report. Authorities are investigating.

The incident was reported near Khasab, Oman, although the precise position of the vessel was not publicly specified in the initial account.

UKMTO advised ships operating in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity.

UKMTO confirmed the tanker was struck, but did not identify the weapon, establish who fired it or attribute responsibility to Iran.

US-Iran deal ‘very close’; envoy Barrack credits Qatar, Pakistan, pushes for timeout

US envoy Tom Barrack has credited Qatar and Pakistan with helping bring the United States and Iran closer to renewed diplomacy, urging both sides to pause hostilities before tensions escalate further.

Speaking to CNN on Thursday, October 29, Barrack said regional allies had helped create an opening for Washington and Tehran to agree on a process for de-escalation.

“Let’s have a time out. Let’s have a time out, bring temperatures down,” he said, describing the two sides as “very close” to reaching that initial understanding.

Barrack cautioned that a pause would not immediately resolve the conflict but could give the region room to establish its own pace towards a broader settlement.

Iran says progress depends on agreement to its seven conditions

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran’s seven conditions must be agreed upon before progress can be made, adding that a “carrot-and-stick approach” would have no effect on Iran.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf said Iran’s conditions had been repeatedly and clearly communicated to mediators.

Saudi says destroyed two Houthi missiles fired towards Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday it had downed two ballistic missiles launched by the Iran-backed group towards Riyadh, soon after AFP correspondents heard explosions in the capital.

"Air defences intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said in a post on X.

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