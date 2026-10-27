Washington must fulfill seven conditions before Tehran considers negotiations, an Iranian official said on Monday, warning against a temporary deal followed by renewed military action or pressure.

Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy for foreign policy and international security at the Supreme National Security Council secretariat, spoke to state television after Mecca Pact talks involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan in Tehran.

“If the United States fulfills them, then entering a new path could be considered,” he said.

Bagheri Kani suggested Washington might pursue a short-term agreement to claim a political victory before the November 3 midterm elections, then resume military operations or increase pressure.

He said countries had proposed shortening Iran’s seven-day implementation period.

“Today, at the meeting, Mr. Rezaei said that if the issue is the number of days, we could accept five days or even four days,” he said, referring to council secretary Mohsen Rezaei.

“But the important point is that these seven conditions must be fulfilled,” he added.

“We have no doubt whatsoever that these seven conditions must be fulfilled. Once that happens, we will decide what to do next.”