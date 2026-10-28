Biggest party: Netanyahu’s Likud is projected to be the largest, with 24 to 25 seats, as per reports on on Channels 11, 12 and 13. Eisenkot’s Yashar is projected at 21 to 23 seats.

Blocs: Channels 11 and 12 put Netanyahu’s bloc at 50 seats and Eisenkot’s at 52 to 53.

Netanyahu's bloc: CNN notes Channel 12 projection that Netanyahu’s bloc falling from 68 seats in the last Knesset to 50.

Arab parties: They are projected to win a record 17 to 18 seats.

Outlier: Channel 14, which is strongly pro-Netanyahu, gave his coalition 60 seats and Eisenkot’s 43.