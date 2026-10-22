A look at the major candidates in Israel's upcoming election

Netanyahu, 77, is Israel’s longest-serving prime minister and the most dominant force in Israeli politics, having persevered through wars, crises, scandals and the Oct. 7, 2023 attack — the deadliest in Israel's history. He is the longtime leader of the Likud party, and supporters point to his record on security and the economy, as well as his close ties with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has endorsed Netanyahu.