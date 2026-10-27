Accountability: Opposition voters rank the October 7 failure first at 28%, per CNN. Netanyahu rejects responsibility and points to gains against Iran’s proxies.

The draft: Opposition parties are campaigning on getting ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve, which Netanyahu has resisted to keep his religious allies. Per Channel 12, voters rank the economy first at 21%, then the draft at 17%, October 7 at 14% and the Iran war at 10%.

War and diplomacy: Netanyahu argues Israel’s campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran aren’t finished.

Netanyahu’s legal troubles: He is on trial for corruption, which he denies, has asked President Herzog for a pardon, and faces an ICC warrant over Gaza.

Arab turnout: It was 53.2% in 2022, versus 70.6% overall. Higher turnout would likely add seats to parties that won’t sit with Netanyahu.