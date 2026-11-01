Israel election surprise: Jewish Zionist wins seat with Arab Islamist party

A Zionist is someone who supports Zionism, a political and national movement that emerged in the late 19th century advocating the establishment of a Jewish homeland in historic Palestine.

The movement led to the creation of Israel in 1948. Today, Zionism generally refers to support for Israel's existence as a Jewish state.

Zionists hold differing political views, ranging from support for a two-state solution with Palestinians to advocacy of Israeli control over all the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.