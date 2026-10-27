Saudi Arabia flight update: India-bound services resume from Riyadh, Indian Embassy says

Limited flights to India resume from Riyadh, passengers urged to verify schedules
Dubai: Limited flight operations have resumed at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport, including India-bound services operated by Flynas, while Saudi carriers continue to operate flights to India from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Tuesday.
In an advisory issued on October 27, the embassy urged Indian nationals to remain in regular contact with their airlines and verify flight status before travelling to the airport amid continuing disruptions.
According to the Indian Embassy in Riyadh:
Riyadh: Limited flight operations have resumed at King Khalid International Airport, including India-bound Flynas services.
Dammam, Jeddah and Medina : Saudi carriers continue to operate flights to India.
Flight status: Indian nationals should check directly with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling.
Flight availability and schedules may change, so passengers should confirm their bookings and departure details with their respective airlines.
The mortal remains of an Indian national who died in the attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam reached India on the morning of October 27, the embassy said.
The embassy added that it had provided the necessary assistance to facilitate the return.
The embassy urged Indian nationals living in Saudi Arabia to take appropriate precautions and comply with local laws, particularly rules prohibiting the filming or sharing of images and videos showing missile interceptions and impact sites.
Saudi Civil Defence has also warned that filming, publishing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions or their impact sites could expose people to legal liability.
Residents receiving alerts through Saudi Arabia’s National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies should remain calm, follow official instructions and move to a safe location until the danger has passed.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah said it continues to assist Indian nationals affected by flight cancellations, particularly Umrah pilgrims whose departures have been delayed.
With support from Indian community associations and volunteers, the consulate is facilitating assistance with food, essential medicines and other immediate needs where possible.
The consulate is also coordinating with Saudi authorities, Indian airlines and Umrah service providers to address concerns over extended stays, visa validity, cancellations, refunds and alternative travel arrangements.
Indian nationals affected by flight disruptions can take the following steps:
Contact the consulate: The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has 24-hour control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah to assist affected nationals.
Seek help with Umrah-related issues: Pilgrims facing accommodation or service difficulties can contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Pilgrim Care Centre on 1966 within Saudi Arabia.
Keep a record of complaints: Pilgrims contacting the care centre should obtain a case reference number and share it with the consulate’s control rooms if further coordination is needed.
Check alternative flights: The consulate is connecting Umrah tour operators with airlines still operating services to India, subject to seat availability, fares and airline requirements.
Confirm refunds and rebooking: Passengers should remain in contact with their airlines, travel agents and Umrah service providers regarding cancellations, refunds and alternative arrangements.
The embassy and consulate said they would continue coordinating with the relevant authorities, airlines and community volunteers to support affected Indian nationals and facilitate their return.