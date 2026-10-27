Saudi Arabia flight update: India-bound services resume from Riyadh, Indian Embassy says

Contact the consulate: The Indian Consulate in Jeddah has 24-hour control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah to assist affected nationals.

Seek help with Umrah-related issues: Pilgrims facing accommodation or service difficulties can contact the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah’s Pilgrim Care Centre on 1966 within Saudi Arabia.

Keep a record of complaints: Pilgrims contacting the care centre should obtain a case reference number and share it with the consulate’s control rooms if further coordination is needed.

Check alternative flights: The consulate is connecting Umrah tour operators with airlines still operating services to India, subject to seat availability, fares and airline requirements.