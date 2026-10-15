Indian Umrah pilgrims urged to check Saudi flight status

The Indian consulate in Jeddah has set up a 24-hour control room for affected travellers
Indian nationals planning to perform Umrah in Saudi Arabia have been urged to check their flight status regularly as disruptions affect air services between India and the kingdom, particularly through Jeddah and Madinah.
The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has established a 24-hour control room to assist Indian nationals affected by flight cancellations and other travel difficulties.
In its latest advisory, the consulate urged pilgrims planning to travel in the coming days to take the ongoing disruptions into account. Those uncertain about their travel arrangements may consider reviewing their plans to avoid inconvenience caused by cancellations or an unexpectedly extended stay in Saudi Arabia.
IndiGo has cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah until October 24, 2026, inclusive, citing the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia.
In a travel advisory posted on X, the airline said affected passengers are being notified using the contact details provided at the time of booking. Customers who booked through travel agents or other travel partners have been advised to contact them directly for assistance.
Akasa Air has extended the suspension of flights to and from Riyadh until October 24 and Jeddah until October 21, 2026, citing the prevailing security situation in the Middle East.
Passengers affected by the cancellations can opt for a full refund, which will be credited to the original payment method within seven days, or reschedule their travel without additional charges.
Those who booked through travel partners should contact them directly for assistance with refunds or changes.
Both airlines said passenger and crew safety remained their priority.
Indian nationals affected by flight cancellations should stay in contact with their airlines, travel agents and Saudi Umrah service providers, the consulate said.
Those seeking assistance through the consulate’s control rooms should keep the following information ready:
Full name, passport number and visa number, where applicable
Name and contact details of their Saudi Umrah service provider
Name and contact details of their Indian tour operator or travel agency
Airline, scheduled flight date and booking reference
For groups, the total number of affected Indian nationals, their current location in Saudi Arabia, and the name and contact number of the group leader or coordinator
The consulate said its control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah remain operational to assist affected Indian nationals.
Travellers have been advised to share personal details only through the consulate’s official assistance channels and not in public comments on social media.