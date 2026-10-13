The airline advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and said updates were being sent to the contact details provided at the time of booking.

The attacks have caused one of the most significant disruptions to Saudi aviation in years, while airlines are already facing wider regional conflict and higher jet fuel costs. The Riyadh airport disruption has spread beyond Indian carriers, with airlines across Europe and Asia suspending services.

The airport has been closed since an attack on Saturday that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300. A further attack on Sunday killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others.

Akasa Air had also suspended flights to Jeddah and Riyadh until October 13. The cancellations add to growing disruption for travellers between India and Saudi Arabia, with several international airlines also suspending services as the security situation continues to affect operations across the kingdom.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.