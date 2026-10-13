Qatar Airways suspends Riyadh and Dammam flights as Saudi aviation faces fresh disruption
Dubai: Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended flights to Riyadh and Dammam as disruption to Saudi Arabia’s aviation network continues following a series of attacks in the kingdom.
The Qatari carrier issued a travel alert on Tuesday, saying it was closely monitoring developments in Saudi Arabia in coordination with the relevant authorities.
“As a result of the current situation, Qatar Airways has suspended flights to both destinations,” the airline said.
The carrier said the safety of its passengers and crew remained its top priority and urged travellers to check their flight status through its website or mobile application.
Affected passengers will be contacted directly, Qatar Airways said, with further updates to be published on its website.
The suspension comes as authorities extend the closure of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s second-busiest airport after Jeddah was suspended to “allow for the completion of procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of the airport’s facilities”, the Saudi civil aviation authority said.
A later Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) showed that the airport will remain closed until 2100 GMT on October 17 (1 am October 18).
The closure has triggered a wave of flight cancellations and suspensions by airlines serving the Saudi capital, disrupting travel across the Gulf and beyond.
King Khalid International Airport has been closed since an attack on Saturday that killed 13 people and wounded more than 300.
The attack was the deadliest in Saudi Arabia in more than a decade, according to the information provided.
A further attack on Sunday killed one person and injured nearly a dozen others.
The attacks have caused one of the most significant disruptions to Saudi aviation in years, adding further pressure to airlines already dealing with conflict across the Middle East and sharply higher jet fuel costs.
The disruption has spread beyond Saudi carriers and Gulf airlines, with airlines in Europe and Asia also suspending services.
The US Federal Aviation Administration advised US carriers on Sunday to exercise caution when flying to or over Saudi Arabia.
The European Union aviation safety body EASA also widened its warning covering Saudi airspace on Friday, citing missile and drone attacks.
For Gulf travellers, the disruption means flights involving Riyadh and other Saudi destinations can remain subject to short-notice changes as airlines respond to the security situation and airport operating restrictions.
Qatar Airways said passengers should check their flight status before travelling to the airport and wait for direct communication from the airline if their service has been affected.