Data reveals how Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport closure has disrupted travel
Dubai: Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport resumed flight operations on Sunday, October 25, after a two-week closure following attacks on the Saudi capital. However, flight-tracking data showed that most scheduled departures remained cancelled despite the reopening.
The disruption comes as Saudi Arabia continues to face missile and drone threats, with Yemen’s Houthi movement claiming attacks on airports and critical infrastructure.
The airport’s website listed several domestic and international flights scheduled for Sunday, including arrivals from Dubai, Paris and Cairo.
Under new terminal arrangements announced on Saturday:
Terminal 1: Domestic flights operated by Saudi national carriers.
Terminal 2: International flights operated by Saudi national carriers.
Airport authorities urged passengers with confirmed bookings to contact their airlines to verify flight status and schedules before travelling.
Flightradar24 showed that a small number of flights had departed, while most remained cancelled. Saudi authorities had not immediately provided further details on the extent of resumed operations.
More than 7,800 flights departing Saudi Arabia were cancelled or recorded as no-fly between October 8 and 25, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company.
Of 17,299 scheduled departures across the kingdom during the period, 7,802 were cancelled or recorded as no-fly, representing 45.1 per cent.
Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport recorded the highest disruption among the major airports, with nearly 86 per cent of scheduled departures affected.
7,802 flights: Cancelled or recorded as no-fly across Saudi Arabia.
45.1 per cent: Share of scheduled departures affected nationwide.
85.96 per cent: Share of Riyadh departures affected.
October 12: The daily disruption rate peaked at 60.21 per cent.
October 25: The rate rose to 44.23 per cent, from 16.51 per cent the previous day.
Cirium’s figures show varying levels of disruption across the kingdom between October 8 and 25.
King Khalid International Airport recorded 4,071 affected departures out of 4,736 scheduled flights, a rate of 85.96 per cent.
King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded 1,402 affected departures out of 6,380, or 21.97 per cent.
King Fahd International Airport recorded 823 affected departures out of 1,956, or 42.08 per cent.
Taif: 109 of 190 departures affected — 57.37 per cent.
Abha: 297 of 636 departures affected — 46.7 per cent.
Medina: 286 of 1,592 departures affected — 17.96 per cent.
The daily cancellation or no-fly rate fluctuated sharply during the period.
October 8: 385 of 1,194 departures affected — 32.24 per cent.
October 11: 620 of 1,096 affected — 56.57 per cent.
October 12: 631 of 1,048 affected — 60.21 per cent.
October 15: 701 of 1,178 affected — 59.51 per cent.
October 18-21: The daily rate remained above 50 per cent.
October 22: 354 of 868 affected — 40.78 per cent.
October 24: 105 of 636 affected — 16.51 per cent.
October 25: 448 of 1,013 affected — 44.23 per cent.
Disruption eased on October 24 before rising again on October 25, the day Riyadh airport reopened.
Explosions were heard across Riyadh early on Sunday after alerts warned of a potential aerial threat. The Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted a ballistic missile and two drones targeting the capital, followed by a cruise missile aimed at Khamis Mushait.
Yemen’s Houthi movement claimed attacks on Saudi airports and critical infrastructure.
Saudi Civil Defence reported two people injured and damage caused by falling debris. Debris incidents were also reported in the Mecca and Medina regions on Saturday, although the Houthis denied targeting the two cities.
Meanwhile, the US has ordered non-emergency government employees and their families to leave Saudi Arabia, citing security risks. In its latest advisory, the US Embassy in Riyadh warned of further attacks, possible airspace closures and flight disruptions. US citizens were urged to exercise extreme caution and check flight status directly with their airlines.
Several international airlines have extended suspensions or adjusted schedules amid the disruption. The dates below reflect the information supplied for this report and should be checked against current airline advisories.
Travellers are advised: Check official airline channels for real-time flight updates before leaving for the airport.
Etihad Airways: Flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam and Riyadh cancelled through November 5.
Emirates: Services to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah suspended through October 25, according to the information supplied.
flydubai: Flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Abha suspended until October 29.
Air Arabia: Flights from Sharjah to Riyadh, Abha, Dammam and Taif cancelled, with no resumption date specified.
Air India and Air India Express: Flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam suspended until November 7; Jeddah services suspended until October 31.
IndiGo: Flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina cancelled until October 31.
Akasa Air: Jeddah flights suspended until November 10 and Riyadh services until November 30.
Eligible passengers with affected bookings may qualify for refunds or rebooking, subject to airline conditions.
Oman Air and SalamAir: Riyadh services suspended or cancelled until October 31. SalamAir has also suspended Dammam flights through that date.
Pakistan International Airlines: Riyadh flights suspended since October 9, with no resumption date specified.
Philippine Airlines: Riyadh flights PR654 and PR655 suspended until November 29.
Lufthansa Group: Riyadh flights suspended until November 18 and Dammam services through November 30.
KLM: Riyadh and Dammam cancellations extended through October 31.
Scoot: Singapore–Jeddah flights cancelled until December 2.
British Airways: Limited Riyadh service scheduled to resume on November 3, with one flight daily.
Eurowings: Jeddah flights scheduled to resume on November 12.
Delta Air Lines: Atlanta–Riyadh route launch postponed until March 2027.
Malaysia Airlines had previously announced the resumption of Jeddah and Medina services on October 18, while Air France’s previously announced Riyadh suspension ran through October 24. Travellers should confirm the latest status of both services.
The Cirium data covers departures from Saudi Arabian airports between October 8 and 25 and classifies affected flights as cancelled or recorded as no-fly. It does not establish that all affected flights were disrupted for the same reason.
Passengers travelling to or from Saudi Arabia should:
Check flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.
Confirm departure times and terminal details, particularly for Riyadh.
Monitor airline notifications for cancellations, delays and schedule changes.
Check available rebooking or refund options if their flight is affected.
Although Riyadh airport has reopened, continued security alerts, high cancellation figures and extended airline suspensions mean travellers should prepare for possible further disruption.