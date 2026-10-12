“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, and to all those affected by the tragic attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday October 10th,” said Kamil Alawadhi, IATA’s Regional Vice-President for Africa and Middle East.

At Abha, 22 of 43 scheduled departures were affected, while Tabuk recorded 12 cancellations or no-fly operations from 23 scheduled departures. Taif saw nine of 12 scheduled departures cancelled or not flown. Jeddah was less severely affected but still recorded 98 cancellations or no-fly operations from 370 scheduled departures, equivalent to 26.49 per cent.

The disruption was particularly severe on Sunday, when 56.84 per cent of all scheduled departures from Saudi Arabian airports were cancelled or did not fly, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics company, data.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.