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Riyadh airport hit again in fresh Houthi strike, 1 Pakistani killed, 11 wounded

Saudi air defences intercepted a Houthi missile targeting Khamis Mushait early Monday

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Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
US-Israel-Iran war
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(FILES) An air traffic control tower is seen at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on September 19, 2026. A fresh Houthi strike hit Riyadh's international airport on October 11, a day after another attack claimed by the Yemeni group killed at least a dozen people and forced authorities to suspend operations at the facility. (Photo by AFP) /
(FILES) An air traffic control tower is seen at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on September 19, 2026. A fresh Houthi strike hit Riyadh's international airport on October 11, a day after another attack claimed by the Yemeni group killed at least a dozen people and forced authorities to suspend operations at the facility. (Photo by AFP) /
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Saudi Arabia has extended the closure of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport after a fresh Houthi strike killed one person and wounded 11 others on Sunday. The attack came a day after another deadly assault forced the airport to suspend operations. Authorities also reported an attack on Dammam airport in eastern Saudi Arabia, while early on Monday, air defences intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile heading towards the southern city of Khamis Mushait. Follow our live blog for the latest developments.

Iran says US response to seven conditions is ‘inadequate’

Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said that the US has "accepted" some of Iran’s seven conditions for ending the conflict, but that Tehran considers Washington’s overall response “inadequate.”

Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks in a post on X late on Sunday (Oct. 11), stressing that there will be “no return to the status quo ante” between the two countries.

135 ships turned around amid US naval blockade of Iran

The US military has ramped up the enforcement of its naval blockade of Iranian ports, with four commercial vessels disabled, 135 ships turned around, and 10 tankers linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard destroyed over the past three months as of Sunday (October 11).

According to the US Central Command (CentCom), a US fighter jet struck the stern of the Panama‑flagged M/V Ocean Molica(also known as Arika Sun) with a precision munition in the Gulf of Oman, disabling its propulsion without harming the crew.

CentCom said the cargo vessel's crew had ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the blockade after previously departing an Iranian port.

Australia condemns 'unacceptable' Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia

Australia's foreign minister condemned on Monday "unacceptable" attacks by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters against civilians in Saudi Arabia, advising citizens not to travel to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.

"Australia condemns the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, including those on Riyadh airport which have stolen the lives of so many innocent people," top diplomat Penny Wong said on X.

Saudi-led coalition says 'intercepted and destroyed' Houthi ballistic missile

The Saudi-led military coalition said on Monday that it had "intercepted and destroyed" a ballistic missile fired by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters towards southern Saudi Arabia.

"The coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Khamis Mushait," Major General Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the coalition, wrote on X.

One dead, 11 wounded in Sunday attack on Riyadh airport

One person was killed and 11 others were wounded in Sunday's attack at Riyadh's international airport, Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said.

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in the fatality of a Pakistani resident... and injuries to 11 others," the authority said on X.

Iran says US accepted some of its seven conditions, response ‘inadequate’

The US has accepted some of Iran’s seven conditions for ending the conflict, but Tehran considers Washington’s response “inadequate”, Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said Sunday on X.

“The US has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions, but we consider its response INADEQUATE,” said Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. He added there would be “no return to the status quo ante”.

Rezaei also accused Washington of failing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resorting to “smuggling”.

“Now, after the US fleet failed to reopen the Hormuz, he has resorted to smuggling,” he wrote. “The US military has never sunk to such a disgraceful low!”

Iran offered to restore normal shipping within seven days if Washington met its demands. The US responded through Qatari intermediaries.

During the UN General Assembly, Iran presented its seven-condition proposal, with an offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal maritime traffic "within seven days" if Washington met its demands.

Rezaei’s remarks indicate that, despite some apparent concessions, a gap remain between the two sides over the terms of possible deal. The US delivered its response through Qatari intermediaries.

UKMTO confirms drone attack on crude oil tanker off Sohar, Oman

A drone has hit a crude oil tanker near Sohar Anchorage off Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations.

Two Indian seafarers were reported missing following the attack.

UKMTO, an update posted on X, stated that it reclassified the incident as an "attack" following confirmation that the tanker had been hit by an "uncrewed aerial vehicle".

The crew were evacuated by local authgorities, according to UKMTO said. The environmental impact was also not immediately available.

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