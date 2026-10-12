Saudi air defences intercepted a Houthi missile targeting Khamis Mushait early Monday
Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said that the US has "accepted" some of Iran’s seven conditions for ending the conflict, but that Tehran considers Washington’s overall response “inadequate.”
Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, made the remarks in a post on X late on Sunday (Oct. 11), stressing that there will be “no return to the status quo ante” between the two countries.
The US military has ramped up the enforcement of its naval blockade of Iranian ports, with four commercial vessels disabled, 135 ships turned around, and 10 tankers linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard destroyed over the past three months as of Sunday (October 11).
According to the US Central Command (CentCom), a US fighter jet struck the stern of the Panama‑flagged M/V Ocean Molica(also known as Arika Sun) with a precision munition in the Gulf of Oman, disabling its propulsion without harming the crew.
CentCom said the cargo vessel's crew had ignored repeated warnings and attempted to run the blockade after previously departing an Iranian port.
Australia's foreign minister condemned on Monday "unacceptable" attacks by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters against civilians in Saudi Arabia, advising citizens not to travel to Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport.
"Australia condemns the Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia, including those on Riyadh airport which have stolen the lives of so many innocent people," top diplomat Penny Wong said on X.
The Saudi-led military coalition said on Monday that it had "intercepted and destroyed" a ballistic missile fired by pro-Iranian Houthi fighters towards southern Saudi Arabia.
"The coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia towards Khamis Mushait," Major General Turki al-Malki, a spokesman for the coalition, wrote on X.
One person was killed and 11 others were wounded in Sunday's attack at Riyadh's international airport, Saudi Arabia's civil aviation authority said.
"The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the attack resulted in the fatality of a Pakistani resident... and injuries to 11 others," the authority said on X.
The US has accepted some of Iran’s seven conditions for ending the conflict, but Tehran considers Washington’s response “inadequate”, Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said Sunday on X.
“The US has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions, but we consider its response INADEQUATE,” said Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. He added there would be “no return to the status quo ante”.
Rezaei also accused Washington of failing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resorting to “smuggling”.
“Now, after the US fleet failed to reopen the Hormuz, he has resorted to smuggling,” he wrote. “The US military has never sunk to such a disgraceful low!”
Iran offered to restore normal shipping within seven days if Washington met its demands. The US responded through Qatari intermediaries.
During the UN General Assembly, Iran presented its seven-condition proposal, with an offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal maritime traffic "within seven days" if Washington met its demands.
Rezaei’s remarks indicate that, despite some apparent concessions, a gap remain between the two sides over the terms of possible deal. The US delivered its response through Qatari intermediaries.
A drone has hit a crude oil tanker near Sohar Anchorage off Oman, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations.
Two Indian seafarers were reported missing following the attack.
UKMTO, an update posted on X, stated that it reclassified the incident as an "attack" following confirmation that the tanker had been hit by an "uncrewed aerial vehicle".
The crew were evacuated by local authgorities, according to UKMTO said. The environmental impact was also not immediately available.
Day 226: Houthis issue new threat to Saudi Arabia’s airspace
Day 225: US, UK warn citizens to avoid Riyadh airport
Day 224: Trump eases curbs on Russian diesel imports
Day 223: Trump: No Iran attack before midterm elections
Day 222: Trump warns US may finish Iran war in a ‘not-so-nice’ way
Day 221: Iran warns US, Israel: Response to attack will be ‘devastating’
Day 220: Mecca Alliance could be 'NATO of Mid-East’ vs Houthis