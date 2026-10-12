The US has accepted some of Iran’s seven conditions for ending the conflict, but Tehran considers Washington’s response “inadequate”, Iranian official Mohsen Rezaei said Sunday on X.

“The US has agreed to some of Iran’s seven conditions, but we consider its response INADEQUATE,” said Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. He added there would be “no return to the status quo ante”.

Rezaei also accused Washington of failing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resorting to “smuggling”.

“Now, after the US fleet failed to reopen the Hormuz, he has resorted to smuggling,” he wrote. “The US military has never sunk to such a disgraceful low!”

Iran offered to restore normal shipping within seven days if Washington met its demands. The US responded through Qatari intermediaries.

During the UN General Assembly, Iran presented its seven-condition proposal, with an offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and restore normal maritime traffic "within seven days" if Washington met its demands.

Rezaei’s remarks indicate that, despite some apparent concessions, a gap remain between the two sides over the terms of possible deal. The US delivered its response through Qatari intermediaries.