Middle East war live: 136 Houthi targets hit; Trump announces Russian diesel deal

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Saturday it destroyed more than 100 military targets in a "large-scale operation" against the Iran-backed group.

The conflict between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government - which Saudi Arabia supports - reignited in July and has since spilled over into the neighbouring kingdom.

"We are carrying out a large-scale operation targeting the personnel and capabilities of the Houthi terrorist militia," Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi coalition, wrote on X.

"We destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the Houthi terrorist militia," he said in a separate post.

The Houthi's Almasirah TV channel reported that Saudi missiles targeted areas in the northwestern Yemeni governorate of Saada.