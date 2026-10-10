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Middle East war live: 136 Houthi targets hit; Trump announces Russian diesel deal

Iran reports tanker strike as shipping through Strait of Hormuz remains 75% below normal

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Gulf News Report
Donald Trumpiran nuclear programmeIsraelIranAmericaIran Israel conflictUS-Israel-Iran warus-israelus-iranStrait of Hormuz
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Trump said that he had secured Russian leader Vladimir Putin's agreement to release diesel into US and global markets.
Trump said that he had secured Russian leader Vladimir Putin's agreement to release diesel into US and global markets.
ANI
Dubai: The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed 136 Houthi military targets in Yemen as regional tensions escalated following attacks on Saudi Arabia. The UAE condemned the strikes, which killed three Saudi nationals. Meanwhile, Iran reported hitting a tanker in the Strait of Hormuz, where shipping remains severely disrupted. US President Donald Trump also announced a deal with Russia to release diesel supplies to ease rising energy prices worldwide. Stay with us for the latest updates.

Highlights

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed more than 100 Houthi targets

The Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthis said Saturday it destroyed more than 100 military targets in a "large-scale operation" against the Iran-backed group.

The conflict between the Houthis and Yemen's internationally recognised government - which Saudi Arabia supports - reignited in July and has since spilled over into the neighbouring kingdom.

"We are carrying out a large-scale operation targeting the personnel and capabilities of the Houthi terrorist militia," Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi coalition, wrote on X.

"We destroyed 136 military targets in areas controlled by the Houthi terrorist militia," he said in a separate post.

The Houthi's Almasirah TV channel reported that Saudi missiles targeted areas in the northwestern Yemeni governorate of Saada.

UAE condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi airport, Saudia aircraft

The UAE has strongly condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport and a Saudia aircraft, which killed three Saudi nationals and injured several civilians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for measures to protect its security and stability, while extending condolences to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

US Treasury temporarily allows Russian diesel imports

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had secured Russian leader Vladimir Putin's agreement to release diesel into US and global markets, vowing this will help cool surging energy costs amid war with Iran.

"Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace, another 500,000 Tons during the month of November," Trump said on social media following talks with Putin.

The US Treasury Department added that it is issuing a temporary license for Russian diesel to flow to global markets.

US forces redirect 133 commercial vessels: CENTCOM

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on October 9 that US forces had redirected 133 commercial vessels to ensure compliance with restrictions imposed in the region.

The command shared the update on social media but did not provide further details about the vessels or their destinations in the statement.

Iran Guards say struck tanker transiting Hormuz via 'illegal route'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Friday that they had struck a tanker attempting to take an "illegal route" through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has sought to blockade since the outset of the Middle East war.

Iranian forces "have taken control of the administration of the strait", the Guards said in a statement carried by the state news agency IRNA.

"In carrying out this mission, a few hours ago, a giant LPG carrier named NV Sunshine, owned by NatWit, which was attempting to transit via the illegal route south of the Strait of Hormuz, was struck".

Strait of Hormuz shipping down 75%, UKMTO says

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains around 75 per cent below pre-conflict levels, with maritime attacks, security threats and navigation interference continuing to disrupt commercial vessels, according to a UKMTO report published on October 9.

Here are the key developments:

  • Shipping traffic: 129 outbound and 146 inbound transits were recorded over the past seven days.

  • Vessel attacks: 11 attacks were reported in a week — 10 in the Strait of Hormuz and one in the Arabian Gulf.

  • Damage to vessels: Seven of the 11 vessels attacked in the Strait sustained minor damage but continued their voyages.

  • Route risks: Since July 6, 41 of 59 commercial shipping incidents in the Strait have occurred along the southern route.

  • Threat levels: The risk remains severe in the Strait of Hormuz and moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

  • Navigation interference: UKMTO recorded nine GNSS interference reports in seven days and 18,881 anomalous AIS positions.

  • Red Sea and Gulf of Aden: No attacks were reported in the defined reporting area during the latest seven-day period, although security risks remain.

  • Piracy: 41 piracy-related incidents have been recorded in the Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea and off the Somali coast this year. One vessel remained under pirate control as of October 7.

The report highlights the continued challenges facing commercial shipping, as vessels navigate security threats, disrupted routes and unreliable navigation signals across key regional waterways.

Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter ; Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor ; Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor ; Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News ; Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor and Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor

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