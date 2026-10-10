Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport temporarily halts operations

Operations paused at King Khalid Airport after Saturday's violent incident
Dubai: Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh has temporarily suspended operations after an attack on Saturday afternoon left several people injured, the Kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced.
The attack comes amid continuing assaults targeting civil aviation facilities across the kingdom, according to the authority.
Several people were injured in the incident, although authorities have yet to establish the exact number of casualties.
GACA said airport operations had been suspended as a precaution while the relevant authorities assessed the damage and inspected facilities to ensure they were safe.
The assessments are being conducted in coordination with the relevant agencies, the authority added.
Saudi authorities are completely evacuating Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport after a reported Houthi strike hit Terminal 3, with Reuters and AP citing a loud blast, more than a dozen ambulances racing to the scene, and travelers cleared from parts of the terminal.
AFP reports the airport is being evacuated as aircraft are moved and a helicopter lands near Terminal 3. Flightradar24 shows the last commercial landing at 14:05 local and the last departure at 13:39, with inbound flights diverting mainly to Jeddah. Casualties are reported but remain unconfirmed by Saudi officials.
This follows Thursday’s Houthi attacks on the same airport that killed three Saudi nationals, including a Saudia pilot, and destroyed a Saudia aircraft.