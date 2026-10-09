No US attack before the midterms: Trump said Washington would hold off on attacking Iran until after November 3. This is a statement of his current intention, not a permanent end to military operations.

Talks remain indirect: US envoy Steve Witkoff has continued negotiations with Iranian officials, with Qatar serving as a mediator.

Hormuz remains central: The two sides have exchanged proposals aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments. Trump rejected Iran's latest proposal, while Tehran has been reviewing a US counterproposal.

The nuclear dispute remains unresolved: Washington wants meaningful limits on Iran's nuclear programme. Tehran has said it will not abandon uranium enrichment or surrender its uranium stockpile.

Military and economic pressure continues: The US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place, and Washington announced fresh sanctions targeting Iranian oil-shipping networks.

“Operation Economic Outcast” continues: On October 8, the US Treasury Department, under the campaign dubbed “Operation Economic Outcast,” sanctioned individuals, front companies, and 17 tankers it says form the core of Iran’s remaining “shadow fleet” used to move millions of barrels of Iranian crude, petroleum products, and petrochemicals to markets in South and East Asia.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the action “effectively neutralises the vast majority of Iran’s remaining shadow fleet network,” arguing it cuts the regime’s main maritime channels for evading US sanctions and funding its war effort.

Web of shell companies: The designated vessels are registered under more than a dozen jurisdictions and linked to a web of shell companies, including entities such as Horizon Ship Management and One Plus International, which Treasury says have repeatedly loaded Iranian‑origin cargoes.