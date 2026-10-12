Abdullah Al Hamed says that attempts to exploit Riyadh airport tragedy only serve Houthis
Abu Dhabi: Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Authority, has expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks by Yemen's Houthi group on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, saying the victims were “our own people, and their suffering is our suffering”.
In a post on X, Al Hamed condemned attempts to exploit the attack to fuel tensions between Saudis and Emiratis, warning that efforts to sow discord between the two countries would “only serve the Houthis”.
“There is no room for gloating over death. The victims of the Riyadh airport attack are our own people, and their suffering is our suffering. Anyone who exploits this grief to sow discord between Saudis and Emiratis only serves the Houthis,” he wrote.
Al Hamed also urged social media users to refrain from argumentative exchanges and to maintain higher standards of conduct in online discussions, reaffirming the deep ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
“What unites the UAE and Saudi Arabia runs far deeper than any malicious campaign. We are brothers in good times and bad, and we will remain so,” he added.
His remarks come amid the fallout from the attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, with growing calls for solidarity with Saudi Arabia.
At least 12 people were killed and hundreds wounded on Saturday when the Houthis targeted King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.