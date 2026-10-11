Umrah pilgrims among Riyadh airport casualties as Gulf security concerns grow
Umrah pilgrims were among those injured in Saturday’s devastating attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed 12 people and wounded 309, as Saudi Arabia faced mounting security threats and regional air travel remained severely disrupted.
The developments are particularly concerning for UAE residents travelling to Saudi Arabia for religious visits, business or family reasons, while the continuing Middle East conflict threatens shipping and energy supplies.
Previously, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation had confirmed that the attacks had resulted in the deaths of four Saudi citizens, two Bangladeshis and six other foreign nationals.
The Saudi-led coalition blamed Yemen's Houthi movement for the attack. The Houthis had claimed earlier strikes on Riyadh airport but had not explicitly claimed Saturday's attack in the initial reports.
Flight cancellations have extended beyond Riyadh to other Saudi destinations.
Etihad's latest travel advisory lists cancellations affecting Abu Dhabi services to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam between October 11 and 13. Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have also experienced disruption.
For UAE-based Umrah travellers, the cancellations could affect connections to Mecca through Jeddah. Passengers should confirm flight status, hotel arrangements and onward transport before departure.
Reuters reported Sunday that US forces disabled the Panama-flagged cargo vessel Ocean Molica in the Gulf of Oman.
US Central Command said the vessel ignored warnings while attempting to breach its blockade of Iranian ports. It reported no crew injuries. The ship operator's account was not immediately available.
Meanwhile, continued fighting in Yemen threatens security around Bab Al Mandab, a vital Red Sea shipping passage.
Disruption at both chokepoints could raise freight and insurance costs for UAE businesses.
Brent crude ended Friday at $104.72 a barrel, reflecting continued supply concerns and weather-related production shutdowns in the United States.
Oil markets are closed on Sunday. Sustained high energy and freight costs could eventually affect transport and imported goods in the UAE.
The statement did not announce new restrictions on daily activities in the Emirates.
For UAE residents, particularly those planning Umrah, the immediate priority is to verify travel arrangements directly with airlines and tour operators while following official Saudi and UAE security guidance.