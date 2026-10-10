Palestinian photographer wins top global war photography prize

Mahmoud Abu Hamda wins Bayeux award for powerful Gaza war reportage
Palestinian freelancer Mahmoud Abu Hamda on Saturday won the photography category in the prestigious Bayeux award for war correspondents for his work from Gaza.
As well as the top prize, Hamda, based in the Gaza Strip, also won the Public's Choice award for his reportage "What the war leaves behind it".
He was not at the ceremony, in Bayeux, northwest France, but sent a video message to the event.
The Washington Post, NPR (National Public Radio, US) and CNN won the top prizes in the print, radio and television categories for reports from Ukraine, Gaza and the West Bank respectively.
Veteran BBC correspondent Lyse Doucet was the president of the jury.