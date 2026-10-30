How theatre offers a deeper lens on Gaza's untold realities

I was reminded of this at the opening night of AGAIN in Doha. I left thinking about a father who walked 25 miles to reach his daughter, people waiting at a border crossing in the hope of seeing their loved ones again, and a mother who lost both her sons in a missile strike during prayer time. Sitting beside a fellow mother of two boys, I felt the full force of that last story. We could not imagine the scale of her loss, but we understood the love at its heart.