A dream of Arab music: Celebrating Umm Kulthum’s enduring legacy

Khashoggi’s experience of writing the play inspired her to write novels. The result was her first novel, Jaffa Orange Groves, which tells the story of a young girl in Palestine during the 1940s. She says it was partly influenced by growing up in Lebanon and the stories of families she knew there: “It was the stories of eight or nine different families, and it was based on interviews I did in 2000 and held onto for twenty years. After the show ended and during lockdown, I started listening to my old recordings. Then I did some creative writing classes. I was a little bit scared at first, I didn’t have much confidence, but my teacher gave me a lot of encouragement.”