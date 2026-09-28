MTV VMAs 2026: Taylor Swift premieres Patient Zero video, receives new director award from Dakota Johnson

In her acceptance speech, Swift said, “I’ve gotten to be a part of making 60 music videos, roughly … 18 of those I wrote and directed, and I really love writing and directing music. I got to tell you, though, the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun. You make it so rewarding because you actually care about what we’re making. So, you know, I want to say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of. I learned something from every single person that ever worked alongside me on these projects. Mainly, I want to say thank you to the fans.”