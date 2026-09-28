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MTV VMAs 2026: Taylor Swift premieres Patient Zero video, receives new director award from Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson presents new VMA artist-director award to longtime friend Swift

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Taylor Swift accepts the Artist Director Honors from Dakota Johnson onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Taylor Swift accepts the Artist Director Honors from Dakota Johnson onstage during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) at Peacock Theater on September 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
AFP-KEVIN WINTER

Taylor Swift brought a world premiere with her to the MTV VMA's 2026.

The music video for her new single Patient Zero, starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, debuted during Sunday night's show at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 27. As if that weren't enough, the 36-year-old pop star also walked away with a brand-new award created in her honour: the VMAs' first-ever artist-director accolade.

Johnson, Swift's close friend and her co-star in the new video, presented the trophy. She praised Swift as a born storyteller and one of the most decorated artists in VMA history, saying that "she is the single most recognised video director in this show."

"She is a visionary with a relentless drive for perfection in everything she does, and still holds the artistry and the cardinal virtue to never lose sight of the ineffable magic spark at the centre of it all," added Johnson.

In her acceptance speech, Swift said, “I’ve gotten to be a part of making 60 music videos, roughly … 18 of those I wrote and directed, and I really love writing and directing music. I got to tell you, though, the main reason why I love writing and directing music videos so much is because you, the fans, make it so much fun. You make it so rewarding because you actually care about what we’re making. So, you know, I want to say thank you to everyone who ever worked on a music video that I got to be a part of. I learned something from every single person that ever worked alongside me on these projects. Mainly, I want to say thank you to the fans.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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