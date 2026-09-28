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Madonna rules the VMAs Again: Artist of the Year and a Sabrina Carpenter win in first performance since 2003

Madonna’s first VMA performance since 2003 crowns a night of major wins

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
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FILE - Madonna scored a couple of the MTV VMA's.
FILE - Madonna scored a couple of the MTV VMA's.
(AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, File)

Madonna and the VMAs grew up together. At the very first show in 1984, she rolled across a giant wedding cake in a bridal gown while singing Like a Virgin. That performance showed what an awards-show moment could be. In 1990 she turned Vogue into a powdered-wig spectacle in the style of Marie Antoinette. In 2003 she shared the stage with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. That was her last VMA performance until tonight.

Twenty-three years later, she's back, and she has picked up right where she left off. She has already won Artist of the Year. She also shared Best Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter for "Bring Your Love." Madonna came in with a dozen nominations, and "Confessions II — The Film" is still in the running in several craft categories. The Queen of Pop could add more trophies before the night is over.

Here's the current list of winners. (The show is still going on)

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

  • Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"

  • Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

  • Sabrina Carpenter, "Tears"

  • Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Artist of the Year

  • Ariana Grande

  • Bruno Mars

  • Madonna (WINNER)

  • Morgan Wallen

  • Sabrina Carpenter

  • Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

  • BTS, "Swim"

  • Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

  • Huntr/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, "Golden"

  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love"

  • Olivia Dean, "Man I Need"

  • PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

  • Raye, "Where Is My Husband!"

Best New Artist

One of these could be headlining in two years.

  • Bella Kay

  • Cortis

  • Magnus Ferrell

  • Malcolm Todd

  • Myles Smith

  • Sienna Spiro

  • Stella Lefty

Best Collaboration

  • Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice, "Chains & Whips"

  • French Montana x Max B, "Ever Since U Left Me"

  • Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love" (WINNER)

  • PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

  • Shakira & Burna Boy, "Dai Dai"

  • Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, "Hard Part"

Best Pop

  • Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

  • Charli xcx, "SS26"

  • LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream" (WINNER)

  • Olivia Rodrigo, "Drop Dead"

  • Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"

  • Tate McRae, "Nobody's Girl"

  • Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Hip-Hop

  • Cardi B feat. Kehlani, "Safe"

  • Don Toliver, "E85"

  • Drake, "Janice STFU"

  • Megan Thee Stallion, "Lover Girl"

  • Travis Scott, "Dumbo"

  • Tyler, the Creator, "Sugar on My Tongue"

Best R&B

  • Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"

  • Chris Brown, "It Depends/Obvious"

  • Dave & Tems, "Raindance"

  • Justin Bieber, "Yukon"

  • Kehlani, "Folded"

  • Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, "Is It a Crime"

Best Alternative

  • Geese, "Taxes"

  • MGK & Fred Durst, "Fix Ur Face"

  • Noah Kahan, "The Great Divide"

  • Olivia Rodrigo, "The Cure"

  • Sombr, "Homewrecker"

  • Tame Impala, "Dracula"

  • Twenty One Pilots, "Drag Path"

Best Dance

  • Bebe Rexha & Faithless, "New Religion"

  • Harry Styles, "Aperture"

  • Lady Gaga & Doechii, "Runway"

  • PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

  • Slayyyter, "Dance…"

  • Tate McRae, "Nobody's Girl"

Best Latin

  • Anitta with Shakira, "Choka Choka"

  • Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"

  • Fuerza Regida, "Tu Sancho"

  • Karol G, "Papasito"

  • Rosalía feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia, "La Perla"

  • Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta, "La Villa"

  • Shakira & Burna Boy, "Dai Dai"

Best K-Pop

LISA already has a trophy tonight. Can she win a second one?

  • Blackpink, "Jump"

  • BTS, "Swim"

  • Cortis, "Redred"

  • Katseye, "Pinky Up"

  • Le Sserafim (feat. J-Hope of BTS), "Spaghetti"

  • LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream"

Best Country

  • Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

  • Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"

  • Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"

  • Luke Combs, "Back in the Saddle"

  • Shaboozey, "Cowgirl"

  • Stella Lefty, "Boston"

  • Tucker Wetmore, "Brunette"

The Craft Categories

The awards for the people behind the camera.

Best Direction

  • Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

  • Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"

  • Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

  • Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"

  • Taylor Swift, "Opalite"

Best Art Direction

  • Charli xcx, "SS26"

  • Lady Gaga & Doechii, "Runway"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

  • PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

  • Sombr, "My Body Isn't Ready"

  • Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Cinematography

  • A$AP Rocky, "Punk Rocky"

  • Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

  • LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

  • Shaboozey, "Cowgirl"

  • Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Editing

  • Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

  • Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"

  • LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

  • Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"

  • Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Choreography

  • Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"

  • Harry Styles, "Dance No More"

  • Katseye, "Pinky Up"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

  • Tate McRae, "Nobody's Girl"

  • Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Visual Effects

  • Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

  • Jisoo x Zayn, "Eyes Closed"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

  • PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"

  • Raye feat. Hans Zimmer, "Click Clack Symphony"

  • Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"

Best Group

  • Blackpink

  • BTS

  • Cortis

  • Fuerza Regida

  • Geese

  • Katseye

  • Twenty One Pilots

Best Long Form Video

  • Charli xcx, "Music, Fashion, Film"

  • Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

  • Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"

  • Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"

Best Album

  • Drake, Iceman

  • Madonna, Confessions II

  • Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving

  • Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love

  • Sabrina Carpenter, Man's Best Friend

  • Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl

Song of the Summer

Fifteen nominees, so pick your favorite and see how it does.

  • Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"

  • Bruno Mars, "Risk It All"

  • Charli xcx, "Camera"

  • Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"

  • Katseye, "Hootie Frutti"

  • Latto feat. Doja Cat, "Okayyy"

  • Morgan Wallen, "Been by Now"

  • Olivia Dean, "So Easy (To Fall in Love)"

  • Olivia Rodrigo, "Stupid Song"

  • Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"

  • Slayyyter, "Brand New Chanel$"

  • Sombr, "Homewrecker"

  • Stella Lefty, "Boston"

  • Tame Impala and Jennie, "Dracula"

  • Taylor Swift, "I Knew It, I Knew You"

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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