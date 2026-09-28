Madonna rules the VMAs Again: Artist of the Year and a Sabrina Carpenter win in first performance since 2003

Madonna’s first VMA performance since 2003 crowns a night of major wins
Madonna and the VMAs grew up together. At the very first show in 1984, she rolled across a giant wedding cake in a bridal gown while singing Like a Virgin. That performance showed what an awards-show moment could be. In 1990 she turned Vogue into a powdered-wig spectacle in the style of Marie Antoinette. In 2003 she shared the stage with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera. That was her last VMA performance until tonight.
Twenty-three years later, she's back, and she has picked up right where she left off. She has already won Artist of the Year. She also shared Best Collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter for "Bring Your Love." Madonna came in with a dozen nominations, and "Confessions II — The Film" is still in the running in several craft categories. The Queen of Pop could add more trophies before the night is over.
Here's the current list of winners. (The show is still going on)
Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"
Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
Sabrina Carpenter, "Tears"
Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"
Ariana Grande
Bruno Mars
Madonna (WINNER)
Morgan Wallen
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BTS, "Swim"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Huntr/X: Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami, "Golden"
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love"
Olivia Dean, "Man I Need"
PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Raye, "Where Is My Husband!"
One of these could be headlining in two years.
Bella Kay
Cortis
Magnus Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Myles Smith
Sienna Spiro
Stella Lefty
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice, "Chains & Whips"
French Montana x Max B, "Ever Since U Left Me"
Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, "Bring Your Love" (WINNER)
PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Shakira & Burna Boy, "Dai Dai"
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, "Hard Part"
Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Charli xcx, "SS26"
LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream" (WINNER)
Olivia Rodrigo, "Drop Dead"
Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"
Tate McRae, "Nobody's Girl"
Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"
Cardi B feat. Kehlani, "Safe"
Don Toliver, "E85"
Drake, "Janice STFU"
Megan Thee Stallion, "Lover Girl"
Travis Scott, "Dumbo"
Tyler, the Creator, "Sugar on My Tongue"
Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"
Chris Brown, "It Depends/Obvious"
Dave & Tems, "Raindance"
Justin Bieber, "Yukon"
Kehlani, "Folded"
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, "Is It a Crime"
Geese, "Taxes"
MGK & Fred Durst, "Fix Ur Face"
Noah Kahan, "The Great Divide"
Olivia Rodrigo, "The Cure"
Sombr, "Homewrecker"
Tame Impala, "Dracula"
Twenty One Pilots, "Drag Path"
Bebe Rexha & Faithless, "New Religion"
Harry Styles, "Aperture"
Lady Gaga & Doechii, "Runway"
PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Slayyyter, "Dance…"
Tate McRae, "Nobody's Girl"
Anitta with Shakira, "Choka Choka"
Bad Bunny, "Nuevayol"
Fuerza Regida, "Tu Sancho"
Karol G, "Papasito"
Rosalía feat. Yahritza Y Su Esencia, "La Perla"
Ryan Castro, Kapo & Gangsta, "La Villa"
Shakira & Burna Boy, "Dai Dai"
LISA already has a trophy tonight. Can she win a second one?
Blackpink, "Jump"
BTS, "Swim"
Cortis, "Redred"
Katseye, "Pinky Up"
Le Sserafim (feat. J-Hope of BTS), "Spaghetti"
LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Kacey Musgraves, "Dry Spell"
Lainey Wilson, "Somewhere Over Laredo"
Luke Combs, "Back in the Saddle"
Shaboozey, "Cowgirl"
Stella Lefty, "Boston"
Tucker Wetmore, "Brunette"
The awards for the people behind the camera.
Best Direction
Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"
Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"
Taylor Swift, "Opalite"
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx, "SS26"
Lady Gaga & Doechii, "Runway"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Sombr, "My Body Isn't Ready"
Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"
Best Cinematography
A$AP Rocky, "Punk Rocky"
Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
Shaboozey, "Cowgirl"
Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"
Best Editing
Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Bruno Mars, "I Just Might"
LISA feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi, "Dream"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"
Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"
Best Choreography
Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"
Harry Styles, "Dance No More"
Katseye, "Pinky Up"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
Tate McRae, "Nobody's Girl"
Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Jisoo x Zayn, "Eyes Closed"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
PinkPantheress, "Stateside + Zara Larsson"
Raye feat. Hans Zimmer, "Click Clack Symphony"
Taylor Swift, "The Fate of Ophelia"
Blackpink
BTS
Cortis
Fuerza Regida
Geese
Katseye
Twenty One Pilots
Charli xcx, "Music, Fashion, Film"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Gener8ion, "Storm starring Yung Lean"
Madonna, "Confessions II — The Film"
Drake, Iceman
Madonna, Confessions II
Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving
Olivia Rodrigo, You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love
Sabrina Carpenter, Man's Best Friend
Taylor Swift, The Life of a Showgirl
Fifteen nominees, so pick your favorite and see how it does.
Ariana Grande, "Hate That I Made You Love Me"
Bruno Mars, "Risk It All"
Charli xcx, "Camera"
Ella Langley, "Choosin' Texas"
Katseye, "Hootie Frutti"
Latto feat. Doja Cat, "Okayyy"
Morgan Wallen, "Been by Now"
Olivia Dean, "So Easy (To Fall in Love)"
Olivia Rodrigo, "Stupid Song"
Sabrina Carpenter, "House Tour"
Slayyyter, "Brand New Chanel$"
Sombr, "Homewrecker"
Stella Lefty, "Boston"
Tame Impala and Jennie, "Dracula"
Taylor Swift, "I Knew It, I Knew You"