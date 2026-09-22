GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
Music

Taylor Swift unveils new song ‘Patient Zero’ after wedding, ahead of MTV VMAs

New track marks Swift’s first release since wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Pop icon teases ‘Patient Zero’ with cryptic countdown before MTV VMAs spotlight
Pop icon teases ‘Patient Zero’ with cryptic countdown before MTV VMAs spotlight
Taylor Swift (Photo/Instagram/@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift has announced a new song, “Patient Zero”, her first since her star-studded wedding this summer. The track will be released Friday.

Swift made the announcement in true Swift fashion. On Tuesday morning, the pop superstar launched a cryptic countdown clock on her website, displayed against a red curtain and set to end at 2pm Eastern.

Her dedicated fans, known as Swifties, quickly began trying to decode the news. Swift’s official Instagram bio was changed to read, “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u,” with each “o” replaced by a zero.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The clue now appears to have pointed to the title of the new song.

When the countdown ended, Swift’s website revealed three limited-edition CD variants of the track, including a double-sided cover, an acoustic version and a piano version. Each was priced at $3.99.

First new song since her wedding

“Patient Zero” is Swift’s first new song since she married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.

Swift’s most recent album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” was released last October. She also contributed a song to the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack in June.

Swift heads into history-making MTV VMAs

The announcement comes ahead of Sunday’s MTV VMAs, where Swift is set to receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors.

The award was announced Monday and recognises artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.”

Swift has 30 VMA wins, tied with Beyoncé for the most in the show’s history. She has also received nine nominations this year, behind only Madonna, who leads with 11.

Swift’s appearance at Sunday’s ceremony has fuelled speculation about further announcements, given her history of making major revelations onstage.

Emmy skit sparked another Swift mystery

The new song announcement follows another mystery surrounding Swift’s appearance in a pretaped skit at last week’s Emmys.

She played a rookie in the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” office, where Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson examined two large crime boards linking Swift’s songs with Emmy-nominated shows to determine whe

Related Topics:
MusicTaylor Swift

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Taylor Swift in Law & Order

Taylor Swift's Law & Order SVU cameo wins praise

2m read
Singer Taylor Swift reacts with her mom, Andrea Swift, during the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Taylor Swift flashes wedding ring as Travis scores

3m read
Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift tied the knot on July2-4 weekend.

Taylor Swift's husband Kelce named victim in $35m scam

2m read
Photo for illustrative purposes only

Abu Dhabi doctors freeze 5 embryos for cancer patient

2m read