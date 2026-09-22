Taylor Swift unveils new song ‘Patient Zero’ after wedding, ahead of MTV VMAs

New track marks Swift’s first release since wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift has announced a new song, “Patient Zero”, her first since her star-studded wedding this summer. The track will be released Friday.
Swift made the announcement in true Swift fashion. On Tuesday morning, the pop superstar launched a cryptic countdown clock on her website, displayed against a red curtain and set to end at 2pm Eastern.
Her dedicated fans, known as Swifties, quickly began trying to decode the news. Swift’s official Instagram bio was changed to read, “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u,” with each “o” replaced by a zero.
The clue now appears to have pointed to the title of the new song.
When the countdown ended, Swift’s website revealed three limited-edition CD variants of the track, including a double-sided cover, an acoustic version and a piano version. Each was priced at $3.99.
“Patient Zero” is Swift’s first new song since she married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden in July.
Swift’s most recent album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” was released last October. She also contributed a song to the “Toy Story 5” soundtrack in June.
The announcement comes ahead of Sunday’s MTV VMAs, where Swift is set to receive the inaugural Artist Director Honors.
The award was announced Monday and recognises artists “whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling.”
Swift has 30 VMA wins, tied with Beyoncé for the most in the show’s history. She has also received nine nominations this year, behind only Madonna, who leads with 11.
Swift’s appearance at Sunday’s ceremony has fuelled speculation about further announcements, given her history of making major revelations onstage.
The new song announcement follows another mystery surrounding Swift’s appearance in a pretaped skit at last week’s Emmys.
She played a rookie in the “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” office, where Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson examined two large crime boards linking Swift’s songs with Emmy-nominated shows to determine whe