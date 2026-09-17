NFL star Travis Kelce among 64 victims in Swiftarc Capital Ponzi scheme
Dubai: Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has been named as one of the victims of a Ponzi scheme that took more than $35 million (Dh 128.5 million) from investors.
The NFL Star who married pop superstar Taylor Swift earlier this year has career earnings of $111.2 million (Dh 408.38 million). Despite making some good investments, Kelce has reportedly fallen prey to one of the scams
According to Fox News, Siddharth Jawahar, 38, was sentenced to 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to three counts of wire fraud. He was also ordered to pay $31.35 million (Dh 115.13 million) in restitution.
Prosecutors said Jawahar collected more than $35 million but invested only about $10 million (Dh36.7 million), using money from new investors to repay earlier clients and fund a lavish lifestyle.
The scheme, which operated through Texas-based investment company Swiftarc Capital, involved 64 victims, according to prosecutors. Jawahar used investor funds for private jet travel, luxury apartments, hotels and expensive outings.
Kelce’s individual investment and losses have not been publicly disclosed. Prosecutors mentioned the NFL star as a victim during Jawahar’s sentencing but did not provide further details.
The revelation comes just days after Kelce began his 14th NFL season with the Chiefs. Kansas City opened its campaign with a 31-10 victory over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday.
Kelce caught three passes for 71 yards, including a 59-yard reception that helped set up a field goal.
Swift was in attendance for the game, sitting alongside actor Tom Cruise in the suite. Swift returned to Arrowhead for the first time since 2025.
While Kelce’s financial loss from the scheme remains unknown, the case has added an unexpected development to the start of his latest NFL season.