Taylor Swift’s Law & Order SVU cameo has Travis Kelce gushing: ‘Not much she can’t do’

Easter egg-filled SVU bit wows Kelce as Swift balances TV, tours and touchdowns
Travis Kelce has apparently found a new addition to his Christmas shopping list, and it involves Taylor Swift, obviously.
The Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother Jason Kelce were watching Swift’s surprise Law & Order: Special Victims Unit appearance at the 2026 Emmy Awards while recording an episode of their New Heights podcast.
The brothers agreed that the pre-recorded sketch featuring Swift alongside SVU stars Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino was “very good”.
Travis, 36, had another observation. “There’s not much she can’t do.”
Swift’s Emmy cameo was built around one of her most recognisable fan traditions: Easter eggs.
The sketch followed Hargitay and her fellow detectives as they tried to determine whether Swift would actually turn up at the ceremony. The investigation quickly turned into a hunt for clues, with the detectives studying a red-string evidence board packed with references for Swifties to decode.
“Now, in order to crack a Swiftie case, you got to think like a Swiftie because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next,” Hargitay said.
The group eventually concluded that Swift would not be attending, and then, naturally, she appeared.
“Maybe she’s going to do one of those cool pre-taped sketch things to support the host,” Swift said, before dropping more Easter eggs for fans to dissect.
The timing also gave the sketch an extra layer: the segment aired while Swift was supporting Kelce at a Chiefs game in Kansas City.
Hargitay’s role in Swift’s Emmy cameo comes with a personal connection. The actress was among the guests at Swift and Kelce’s wedding on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Days later, Hargitay reflected on the star-studded celebration during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
“I’m still floating from that wedding. It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say. I have to say, I am blown away, because when there’s a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s going to be that.’ And it just wasn’t.”