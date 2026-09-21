'That's my husband': Taylor Swift flashes wedding ring as Travis Kelce scores his first touchdown of the season

The singer was watching from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium
Taylor Swift had a simple way of celebrating Travis Kelce’s first touchdown of the 2026 season: pointing to her wedding ring.
The singer, 36, was watching from her suite at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 20, as Kelce, also 36, scored in the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ primetime game against the Indianapolis Colts.
It was Kelce’s first touchdown of the season, and Swift quickly joined the celebration. She jumped out of her seat and pointed at her wedding ring as the Chiefs tight end ran into the end zone. Clips shared on social media appeared to show her saying, “That’s my husband.”
Swift, who married Kelce in front of his Chiefs teammates at Madison Square Garden on July 3, wore a Chiefs camisole for the game as Kansas City hosted Indianapolis.
It marked Swift’s second appearance at Arrowhead in less than a week. She was also in the stands for the Chiefs’ 31-10 Monday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos.
For that game, she was seen chatting with Tom Cruise, who later praised her football knowledge. Swift watched from a suite with her father, Scott Swift, mother Andrea Swift and Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.
It was also Swift’s first game since marrying Kelce and came on a memorable night for the Chiefs star.
During the Broncos game, Kelce moved into second place on the NFL’s all-time receiving-yards list for tight ends, passing retired Dallas Cowboys great Jason Witten.
Now in his 14th NFL season, Kelce trails only former Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez, who remains 2,054 yards ahead of him.
Cameras caught Swift and her family celebrating after Kelce made a 59-yard catch that moved him into second place. Kelce finished the game with 71 receiving yards, although he was still looking for a touchdown.
The ring Swift flashed at Arrowhead is still a relatively new addition to her game-day look. The singer and Kelce married on July 3 at New York’s Madison Square Garden, bringing months of speculation about their wedding plans to an end.
The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by hundreds of friends, family members and famous names from music, film and the NFL. Actor Adam Sandler officiated, while Swift’s younger brother, Austin Swift, served as her “man of honor” and Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, was his best man. The couple did not have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen.
Kelce’s Chiefs teammates and fellow NFL stars were among the guests, while Swift’s celebrity friends joined the celebration in New York. Stevie Nicks performed at the reception, adding another musical moment to an already star-filled occasion.
Despite the scale of the event, many details have remained private. Guests were reportedly asked to keep phones away, and the couple have yet to publicly share a full set of wedding photographs. Some details have emerged through guests and people close to the celebration, including stories of personal touches, dancing and a reception that stretched well into the night.