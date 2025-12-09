It’s a well-lit garden with chairs.

The patio has cosy couches and an uninvited cat has taken up residence on a couch.

But for the actors in a play, the garden is a quaint British house. It could even be a cruise ship. It could be anything and you would believe it, because that’s what the best theatre is all about as Priya Pinto, a Dubai-based transformational coach, writer and director of The Unfriend, says.

Slowly, quickly and then all at once, it’s this magic of imagination and power of slipping away into pages that fills this space.

For a few hours, the cast forget whether they are students, engineers, or working in the energy sector. They become someone else: maybe a suspicious guest dropping by, a harrowed woman trying politely to evict a visitor, or even a police officer who eats your lunch. That's the essence of The Unfriend, a sharp comedy that focuses on a rather peculiar guest 'Elsa', who might just be a murder suspect. But oh dear, her hosts, the Lindels are a little too polite to say so, even if they're teetering on the edge of insanity by the end of the play.

Before the performance in Al Serkal this week, the cast, who is busy rehearsing in Pinto's garden, share their stories — why they joined theatre, what drew them to the stage, and why they keep returning.

Screenwriting, writing and directing

Bright-eyed Pinto, with a zest and energy that is impossible to resist, shares her story. A resident of Dubai for 25 years, she works as a transformation coach, specialised in helping people and bringing joy back to their lives. “Before this, I was a writer. One day BBC was holding a global amateur filmmaking competition and I wrote my own film. The screenwriting bug bit hard,” explains Pinto, who has worked on the series 24, which starred Anil Kapoor.

She would ‘peddle’ her scripts in Mumbai, going back and forth between two countries. She would have continued that journey, but, as she says, she suffered a personal tragedy. “My husband passed away suddenly at 39. My children were seven and nine. And so, I chose to stay back in Dubai, and it has been 11 years since,” explains Pinto, who also runs a supportive, group for women, who have suffered through similar circumstances. The sisterhood thrives, and Pinto feels an immense pride and joy to be a part of it.