How young Dubai musicians made UAE proud with New York's Carnegie Hall debut

Music speaks without borders—it carries memory, tells stories, and creates spaces where people connect. In Dubai, it’s more than art; it’s a cornerstone of the Emirate’s growing creative economy, fueled by long-term investment and strong foundations for the future.
Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has made supporting young musicians a priority, providing platforms that nurture talent and ambition. That mission came to life when the National Youth Orchestra Dubai (NYO Dubai) took the stage at New York’s Carnegie Hall—marking the first time a youth group from Dubai performed on such a classical music stage, thanks to Dubai Culture’s Grant, part of the Emirate’s Quality of Life Strategy.
But the trip to New York wasn’t just about the performance. In the days leading up to Carnegie Hall, they explored the city’s cultural landmarks under the guidance of NYO Dubai’s Artistic Director, Ms. Amira Fouad. They visited the famed Juilliard School of Music, the flagship Steinway & Sons Pianos headquarters, and participated in specialized orchestral masterclasses led by world-renowned artists, including Maestro Helen Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts.
Emirati violinist Sofia Faghihi reflected on the experience: “I consider this participation a pivotal moment in my artistic journey. Through the National Youth Orchestra Dubai, I discovered my true passion for ensemble playing and orchestral music. While I had previously played with school groups, the quality of the works we performed with NYO Dubai pushed me to work harder to fully understand the stories that music conveys.”
For violinist and pianist Maria Masrani, the experience left a lasting impression. “I realised how music brings people together and teaches us patience. Playing the piano at Steinway Hall was a proud and defining moment in my life. Visiting the Juilliard School, meeting professors and musicians, and performing at Carnegie Hall were all inspiring experiences that fueled my dream of studying music in the future.”
Percussionist Adam Youssef Salem described the trip as an important step in his journey. “This opportunity allowed me to work with inspiring musicians and teachers, discover my potential, and strengthen my determination to keep learning so I can one day perform on other stages around the world.”
