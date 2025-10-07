How young Dubai musicians made UAE proud with New York's Carnegie Hall debut

But the trip to New York wasn’t just about the performance. In the days leading up to Carnegie Hall, they explored the city’s cultural landmarks under the guidance of NYO Dubai’s Artistic Director, Ms. Amira Fouad. They visited the famed Juilliard School of Music, the flagship Steinway & Sons Pianos headquarters, and participated in specialized orchestral masterclasses led by world-renowned artists, including Maestro Helen Cha-Pyo, Artistic Director of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts.