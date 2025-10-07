7 new Abu Dhabi restaurants that you'll want to book before everyone else does

Abu Dhabi’s dining scene just got better, and these seven new restaurants among others, are leading the charge. From chic beachfront escapes to sleek city hotspots, each spot brings something fresh, flavourful, and utterly Instagram-worthy to the capital. So, if you’re craving Lebanese classics with a modern twist, Italian comfort food, Greek island vibes, or a glamorous steakhouse experience, these openings promise unforgettable meals, stylish settings, and a touch of exclusivity. Consider this your insider guide to Abu Dhabi’s latest culinary gems — the kind of places you’ll want to book before everyone else discovers them.