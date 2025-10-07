7 new Abu Dhabi restaurants that you'll want to book before everyone else does

Lebanese classics to Italian comfort food, this list has you covered
Abu Dhabi’s dining scene just got better, and these seven new restaurants among others, are leading the charge. From chic beachfront escapes to sleek city hotspots, each spot brings something fresh, flavourful, and utterly Instagram-worthy to the capital. So, if you’re craving Lebanese classics with a modern twist, Italian comfort food, Greek island vibes, or a glamorous steakhouse experience, these openings promise unforgettable meals, stylish settings, and a touch of exclusivity. Consider this your insider guide to Abu Dhabi’s latest culinary gems — the kind of places you’ll want to book before everyone else discovers them.
Amara Restaurant serves up Lebanese classics with a modern twist, perfect for a feast worth sharing. We're talking about mezze that disappear fast, juicy lamb chops, shawarma skewers, and desserts that demand a double-take — mille-feuille and baklava cheesecake included. Sip on refreshing beverages, while soaking in the stylish, sunlit vibes at The WB, Abu Dhabi, making it a family-friendly spot with just the right touch of elegance.
Where: The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island
When: Saturday–Sunday, 12 PM–2 AM
Price: Mains Dh80–150 | Desserts Dh40–60
Anko, the Japanese patisserie perched atop teamLab Phenomena in Saadiyat, is the ultimate serene escape for anyone with a sweet tooth. Surrounded by mind-bending digital art, the café pairs minimalist white décor with delicate Oshibana-inspired floral touches, while serving wagashi, yogashi, and pan alongside expertly brewed tea and coffee. No museum ticket? No problem — everyone’s welcome to sip, snack, and soak it all in.
Where: teamLab Phenomena, Saadiyat Cultural District
When: Daily, 10 AM–8 PM
Price: Sweets Dh25–55 | Tea and coffee Dh20–40
Pizza lovers, how we doing? BLU Pizzeriá, Dubai’s beloved Neapolitan hotspot, is landing in Abu Dhabi at Al Qana, bringing its wood-fired magic and a cheeky Middle Eastern twist. From classic Burrata and spicy Pepperoni to bold creations like Short Ribs with truffle sauce or Musakhan-inspired chicken pizza, every slice is joy.
Where: Hidd Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi
When: Daily, 12 PM–12:30 AM
Price: Pizzas Dh65–150 | Beverages Dh25–40
NYC swagger, Asian twists, and steaks that demand attention — welcome to Brooklyn Chop House Abu Dhabi. Known for hosting A-listers like Cardi B and Jamie Foxx in its Times Square and Financial District spots, this steakhouse now brings all the New York energy to Yas Island. Dark woods, urban-chic décor, and playlists that pulse with city vibes make it the perfect backdrop for date nights, lively catch-ups, or just flexing your foodie cred. Steaks are bold, starters are crave-worthy, and every visit feels like a VIP moment.
Where: W Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
When: Tue–Fri 6 PM–11 PM | Sat 12 PM–3 PM and 6 PM–11 PM | Sun 1 PM–3:30 PM & 6 PM–11 PM
Price: Steaks Dh180–380 | Starters and sides Dh60–120
Porcelain, pastels, and a plate of perfection — welcome to Café Ginori. Abu Dhabi’s St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort just became a little more indulgent with the Middle East debut of Ginori 1735’s iconic culinary concept. It's all about plush pastel interiors, dreamy Italian porcelain, and a side of Mediterranean magic that makes every bite feel like a celebration.
The menu is pure Italian comfort — vitello tonnato, truffle arancini, aubergine parmigiana, plus patisserie classics like sfogliatella, Sicilian cannoli, and a must-try tiramisu, all served on Ginori’s signature collections. For maximum luxe, opt for the Ginori afternoon tea, complete with bespoke porcelain and serious dolce vita vibes.
Where: Café Ginori, The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort
When: Daily, 8 AM–10 PM
Price: Mains Dh90–180 | Patisserie and afternoon tea Dh60–120
Who needs Mykonos when you’ve got Ilios? Beach vibes, poolside glamour, and Mediterranean flair have officially landed on Hudayriyat Island. Newly opened as part of Surf Abu Dhabi, Ilios Beach Club brings Greek island energy straight to the UAE, complete with natural stone, wood, and linen décor made for those perfect Instagram shots.
For a touch of exclusivity, you can unwind at the Euphoria Lounge & Bar, or go full VIP in the private Elysium room. Downstairs, Meraki Dining & Terrace serves Mediterranean favourites with a twist — fresh seafood, sashimi, and Black Angus Tenderloin. As the sun dips, the beats pick up: expect killer DJ sets that keep the party alive well into the night.
Where: Ilios Beach Club, Hudayriyat Island, Al Hudayriyat, Abu Dhabi
When: Daily, 12 PM–1 AM
Price: Small plates Dh65–120 | Mains Dh120–250 | Beverages Dh45–90
“Buongiorno, Abu Dhabi — Italy just moved in.” Say hello to Massimo’s, the beloved Italian eatery now at Mamsha Al Saadiyat. From pastas to pizzas, antipasti to house-made gelato, every bite feels like a little trip to Italy. Classic favourites like Lasagne alla Bolognese, Pizza Margherita, and Polpo Alla Griglia share the menu with indulgent desserts such as Pannacotta and Tiramisu — all guaranteed to satisfy both your sweet tooth and carb cravings.
Where: Massimo’s, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi
When: Daily
Price: Mains Dh75–180 | Desserts Dh35–65
