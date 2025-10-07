GOLD/FOREX
Dubai, get ready — David Guetta is back on the decks: Dates, tickets, presale info

He’s also been making waves with his remix of Huntr/x’s megahit ‘Golden’

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
French DJ David Guetta will be in town, in December.
Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

David Guetta is set to take over the decks at Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience for a night of thumping hits, electrifying energy, and nonstop party vibes. The world’s number-one DJ — crowned DJ Mag’s top spot five times — will headline on Friday, December 19, promising one of the biggest shows of the year.

With over 75 million monthly listeners and a staggering 50 billion streams, Guetta is Spotify’s most-streamed DJ worldwide. From iconic anthems like I’m Good (Blue), Titanium (feat. Sia), to Memories (feat. Kid Cudi), fans can expect a set packed with the hits that have defined dance floors across the globe.

This is one show you won’t want to miss. Pre-register your interest now, ahead of the presale opening on Thursday, October 9 at 2 PM GST.

Guetta arrives in Dubai hot off a massive summer, where he hosted two sold-out residencies in Ibiza — Europe’s ultimate party playground. He’s also been making waves with his remix of Huntr/x’s megahit ‘Golden’  from the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, hitting playlists worldwide.

The French superstar boasts 14 Grammy nominations, two Grammy Awards, and a jaw-dropping 110 million followers. He’s also been crowned Best Electronic Artist at the MTV EMAs six times, cementing his status as a true electronic music trailblazer.

When:
Friday, 19 December 2025

Where:
Ushuaïa Dubai Harbour Experience, Dubai Harbour, UAE
(Open-air venue under the stars, with world-class production)

Ticket Prices:
To be announced. Sign up for presale notifications to be the first to grab tickets.

Presale:

  • Pre-register your interest via PlatinumList

  • Presale opens Thursday, 9 October 2025 at 2 PM GST

