And then there were the stalls, calling out like sirens to every fan’s wallet. Comics were going for 5 to 15 dirhams (a bargain, if you ask me). Snorlax mugs, Wonder Woman artwork, hand-painted Ghibli tote bags—basically, if you’ve ever loved it, dreamed about it, or binge-watched it, it was here in collectible form. One stall even had wooden Katanas with elaborate designs. I picked up a few, half-seriously wondering if I could moonlight as a Demon Slayer when I wasn’t writing stories. Stranger things have happened.