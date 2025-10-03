Tonight's cartoon pick, Speed Racer: Peak nostalgia, pure silliness and a wildly unhinged hero at the wheel

The good news was that I clearly wasn’t the only one who felt this: Years later, I discovered clips of Speed Racer on YouTube, where fans poked fun at his sociopathic tendencies. For instance, in one clip, a harrowed Trixie begs him to lose a race as his opponent’s daughter is really unwell and needs the money. A stern Speed snaps back: “Doesn’t matter to me what his reasons are! It wouldn’t be fair if I let him win.” Trixie begs and pleads but Speed, actually speeds up, and loses the race. And there’s another one where Speed jumps out of a crashing plane with all parachutes to make sure that his enemy doesn’t survive.