Tonight’s pick, Death Note: 5 reasons this 2000s masterpiece can eat modern anime for breakfast

This anime is chess at 300 km/h, so be prepared for a wild ride
It's the anime that made morality feel like a spectator sport. If you’ve somehow escaped the cultural chokehold of this 37-episode psychological thriller, congratulations — you’re about to step into one of the most mind-bending, morally messy universes Japan has ever created.This is chess at 300 km/h.
Here are five sharp, unapologetically reasons you need to finally sit down and watch Death Note.
Light Yagami is that annoyingly perfect high schooler who finds a notebook that can kill anyone whose name is written in it. Naturally, instead of doing normal teenager things like, say, going out or developing social skills, he decides to cleanse the world of evil.
Watching Light spiral from golden boy to egomaniac is half the fun. It’s morality gone rogue — and the series dares you to ask yourself, would I do the same thing?
This is an intellectual slugfest for the ages. On one side, you’ve got Light: handsome, brilliant, manipulative, and one notebook away from a god complex. On the other, there’s L: the barefoot, detective who can out-think entire police forces.
Their battle of wits is so intense, you’ll feel exhausted watching them think. It’s not about punches or lasers — it’s psychological warfare disguised as polite conversation. And when the tables turn (because they will), you’ll audibly gasp. Promise.
You would expect a Shinigami, a deathly spirit, to be menacing. But Ryuk is chaos in apple-loving form. He drops the Death Note into the human world just because he’s bored, and then sticks around to watch the drama unfold like it’s his favorite reality show.
Ryuk doesn’t pick sides, doesn’t help, doesn’t care — he’s here for vibes and snacks. Every time Light’s carefully constructed plans start to crumble, Ryuk’s smirk says it all: “You humans are so entertaining.”
Enter Misa: model, actress, fangirl, and proud owner of her own Death Note. She’s in love with Light (bad choice, girl), and her brand of unhinged devotion gives the show a wild dose of unpredictability.
Misa is dramatic, impulsive, and the human embodiment of “bad decisions, good hair.” But under the glitter and obsession, she’s surprisingly tragic — proof that in the Death Note universe, even love can kill you. Literally.
Once you’ve experienced the intricate plotting, the gasp-worthy twists, and that ending (you’ll never see it coming), you’ll struggle to find another anime that compares. Death Note doesn’t just build tension — it strangles you with it. Every episode is a balancing act between genius and insanity.
Even the music — from the eerie choir chants to the screeching guitars — makes your skin prickle. You’ll never look at a potato chip the same way again (trust us on that one).
No filler, no fluff — just high-stakes cat-and-mouse chaos from start to finish. The pacing is Impeccable. The dialogue is deliciously manipulative. The moral questions are Endless. You will from rooting for Light to questioning your own sanity somewhere around episode 12.
So if you’re bored of predictable heroes and cookie-cutter villains, Death Note is your wake-up call. It’s dark, it’s addictive, and it’s a little bit evil — in the best possible way.
