Here’s how to survive Dubai’s concert excitement without needing financial CPR
There are over 30 concerts coming to Dubai in the next few months, and suddenly, it feels like the universe is testing your self-control — and your bank balance. One minute you’re vibing to news that Coldplay might return, the next you’re adding The Rasmus, Stereophonics to your 'must-see' list.
But unless you have a secret fortune or a long-lost billionaire aunt, you can’t go to all of them. (And if you can — congratulations, please adopt us.) For the rest of us mere mortals, here’s how to survive Dubai’s concert excitement without needing financial CPR.
It’s tempting to say, 'I’ll just go for the vibe.' But vibes don’t pay for VIP tickets. So be ruthless. Ask yourself: Will I remember this concert in five years, or is it just for the Instagram Story?
Pick your top three — the ones that’ll make you sob, scream, or lose your voice. The rest: Watch them on someone else’s blurry Reel and pretend you were there.
Between tickets, outfits, and cabs, concerts in Dubai can turn into mini vacations in your own city. So set a concert fund. Use the 'envelope' method — but digital. Every payday, stash a little into a 'Concert chaos' account. By the time your favourite artist announces their show, you’re ready.
And remember: Nosebleed seats are underrated. You still hear the music, and you don’t have to make eye contact with security when you dance like no one’s watching.
Dubai’s concerts don’t mess around with logistics. DIFC one night, Coca-Cola Arena the next, and then something at Expo City. Plot your gigs on a calendar and colour-code them. (Yes, like a nerd).
And please — for the love of your phone battery — charge everything the night before. You’ll need it for those 75 concert videos you’ll never watch again.
Concert FOMO is real, but remember: you’re there for the music. It’s okay to skip one show if it means enjoying another without stress. No one wants to see you sobbing over ticket prices while mouthing lyrics you don’t know.
So choose wisely. Make it count. Be that person who says, “I only went to three concerts this season” — but they were the right three.
You worked, saved, fought off a Ticketmaster queue that felt like Hunger Games. When the lights go down, scream, dance, and don’t record the entire show. (You can’t rewatch goosebumps.)
