Linkin Park in Abu Dhabi 2026: Tickets up to Dh1,925 now on sale

Expect the same fiery, high-octane energy that made them global icons — from emo-anthems like In the End, Numb and What I’ve Done to fresh hits off their new chart-topping album From Zero. Yes, the one that debuted at No. 1 in 14 countries. You’ll also hear new fan-favourites like Heavy Is the Crown (aka the official League of Legends World Championship anthem) and The Emptiness Machine.