Linkin Park in Abu Dhabi 2026: Tickets up to Dh1,925 now on sale

You're one step closer to the legends

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Linkin Park is ready to storm UAE, in 2026.
Get ready, UAE — the legends are back. Linkin Park, one of the world’s biggest rock bands, are finally making their long-awaited return to Abu Dhabi.

 Mark your calendars: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, Etihad Arena, Yas Island. It’s their first UAE show since 2010 and their very first with the new line-up. Following the heartbreaking loss of Chester Bennington, the band has re-emerged stronger, with Emily Armstrong sharing vocal duties with Mike Shinoda, alongside Dave Farrell (bass), Joe Hahn (decks) and Colin Brittain (drums).

 Expect the same fiery, high-octane energy that made them global icons — from emo-anthems like In the End, Numb and What I’ve Done to fresh hits off their new chart-topping album From Zero. Yes, the one that debuted at No. 1 in 14 countries. You’ll also hear new fan-favourites like Heavy Is the Crown (aka the official League of Legends World Championship anthem) and The Emptiness Machine.

Tickets? Already on pre-sale with Live Nation Middle East until 11.59am GST on Thursday, September 4. After that, it’s a free-for-all on general sale. Prices start at Dhs295, with VIP and fan packages that climb up to Dhs1,925 (early entry golden circle, anyone?).

 Here’s the full breakdown:

  •  Reserved seating: Dhs295 – Dh795

  •  General admission floor standing (21+): Dh495

  •  Aisle seating: Dhs350 – Dh850

  •  Platinum tickets: Dhs495 – Dh1,895

  •  Emptiness Machine package (GA standing): Dh865

  •  Heavy Is the Crown package (reserved): Dh1,355

  •  Casualty package (golden circle standing, 21+): Dh1,465

  •  From Zero early entry package (golden circle standing): Dh1,925

Mike Shinoda himself put it best: “It’s been 15 years since we last played in the UAE and we’re so excited to go back and see our fans there.”

Abu Dhabi — are you ready to scream your lungs out?

