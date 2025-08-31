Before Linkin Park Abu Dhabi 2026: Remembering Chester Bennington, the voice that raised a generation

In other words, I didn’t listen to albums fully; it was just piecemeal. And then, I was introduced to Linkin Park's Somewhere I Belong, before even Numb. It was the first time I found what it means to have music speak to you. The lyrics struck: ‘I was confused, and I let it all out to find, that I’m not the only person with these things in mind’---a jarring, haunting face-off between Chester Bennington and Mike Shinoda, before Bennington takes over like he always does: ‘I want to heal. I want to feel. I want to let go of the pain I felt so long.”