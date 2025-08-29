GOLD/FOREX
Linkin Park in Abu Dhabi 2026: Tickets, dates, setlist revealed—in the end it's going to be epic

This will be their first show in the UAE since 2010

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Linkin Park is ready to storm UAE, in 2026.
Linkin Park is ready to storm UAE, in 2026.

 You might just be...one step closer to witnessing Linkin Park in Abu Dhabi!

Get ready, Abu Dhabi, because one of the biggest rock bands on the planet is making their epic comeback to the UAE. Yes, Linkin Park are storming into Etihad Arena, Yas Island, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and it’s about to be loud, emotional, and downright legendary.

This isn’t just any return, it’s their first UAE show since 2010, and their first with the new line-up. Following the heartbreaking loss of Chester Bennington, the band is charging forward with Emily Armstrong on vocals alongside the ever-iconic Mike Shinoda, with Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn, and Colin Brittain bringing the fire.

Fans can expect a setlist that swings from the anthems that defined a generation, In the End, Numb, What I’ve Done—to the fresh, heavy-hitting tracks off their latest smash album From Zero, which debuted at No. 1 in 14 countries. Yes, that includes bangers like Heavy Is the Crown and the gut-punch that is The Emptiness Machine.

With 54 million monthly Spotify listeners still blasting their music and critics hailing From Zero as proof of their timeless edge, Linkin Park are showing the world they’re not just back—they’re unstoppable.

The tickets are coming, soon. Presales kick off September 1 for community members, with Live Nation presales running September 2–4, before the general sale drops on September 4 at noon GST.

Mike Shinoda summed it up best: “It’s been 15 years since we last played in the UAE and we’re so excited to go back and see our fans there.”

Mark your calendars. Charge your vocal cords. Abu Dhabi, Linkin Park are ready to shake the walls of Etihad Arena.

Tickets and show information:

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Presale:

Artist community presale: Monday, September 1, 2025

Live Nation presale: Tuesday, September 2 – Thursday, September 4, 11:59 AM GST

General sale: Thursday, September 4, 12:00 PM GST

