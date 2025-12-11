Indian expat in Dubai wins Big Ticket prize twice in 2 days – after picking her own number

On Day 1, show hosts drew the winning number that secured Saritha Dh10,000. The next day, in a twist straight out of a movie, Saritha was invited onstage to pick the winning number for the new game and ended up choosing her own, winning Dh10,000 again.

“I was excitedly waiting to see whose number I had picked, and then I was told to check my own number. I had picked my own winning number.”