Untold Dubai 2025: Full lineup, tickets and how to get there

If you thought 2024 was wild, get ready for what this year holds. Untold Dubai, the mega music festival that took the city by storm last year, is making its long-awaited comeback from Thursday, November 6 to Sunday, November 9 — and this time, it’s promising to be bigger, better, and downright unmissable.
Four days. Over 100 artists. Multiple stages. Non-stop beats at Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Sugababes
Armin van Buuren
Salvatore Ganacci
Tujamo
WIZTHEMC
Zamna Stage:
Hot Since 82
Ilario Alicante
Luciano
Syreeta B2B Ale De Tuglie
Vanny Granata
Time Stage:
4AWL
D’al Senio B2B Adrien
Freespirit B2B Akos
Monta
Pado&Belu
Sharaf
Tom Higham
Victhor B2B NSI
Yungblud
Axwell
Steve Aoki
DJ Bliss
DJ Slim
Mishaal Tamer
Nora Fatehi
Zamna Stage:
Eric Prydz
Joris Voorn
Julian Prince
Masha Vincent
Toto Chavetta
Zamna Soundsystem
Time Stage:
Andor Gabriel
Cimeo
Cool Cats
Mari Martello B2B Lucille
Mr Shef Codes
Peppe Citarella
Poltom
Rhum G B2B Riviera
Scott Forshaw
Rema
Swae Lee
Martin Garrix
Cancelled Music
Jaxomy
KSHMR
Tchami
Zamna Stage:
Andrea Oliva
Charmene
Gordo
Marwan Dua
Mëstiza
Persic
Time Stage:
Adrian Saguna B2B Manuel Riva
Andrew Dum
Kim Sane
Liwaa
Mademoiselle Sabah
Morgan Button
MRGOODALF B&B Maryo
Pinkfish
Shaun Warner
Simone Vitullo
J Balvin
Saweetie
Alan Walker
Jack Sleiman
Meduza
Minelli
Nervo
Zamna Stage:
Âme DJ B2B Trikk
Jamie B2B Julya Karma
Joezi
Monochrome
MRAK
Paul Svenson
Time Stage:
Chapter 47
Christian Thomson
Darko De Jan
Gino Ingrosso
IMEN B2B Arado
Jack Sleiman
KDDA Prague B2B Junior
RBØR
Sounds by AKS
Youna
Phase two tickets are live, starting from Dh550 for a four-day pass. Want to share the experience? Grab the friendship ticket for two at Dhs950, or go all out with VIP passes topping Dhs10,000+ for the ultimate festival flex. Full tiers are available online.
No stress about transport — dedicated buses and shuttles will whisk festival-goers across key spots in Dubai. Prefer your own ride? Drop-off and pick-up zones are clearly marked at the venue for taxis, ride-hailing apps, or private cars.
Untold Dubai 2025 promises bolder experiences, bigger surprises, and mind-melting performances.
So, if you’re ready to dance, scream, and live every beat, mark your calendars — November 6–9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts. From Dhs550 for a four-day pass, your ultimate music festival weekend awaits.
