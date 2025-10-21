GOLD/FOREX
Untold Dubai 2025: Full lineup, tickets and how to get there

So, if you’re ready to dance, scream, and live every beat, mark your calendars

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Over 100 international artists across five stages, all in one place, for four nights of non-stop music magic.
If you thought 2024 was wild, get ready for what this year holds. Untold Dubai, the mega music festival that took the city by storm last year, is making its long-awaited comeback from Thursday, November 6 to Sunday, November 9 — and this time, it’s promising to be bigger, better, and downright unmissable.

Four days. Over 100 artists. Multiple stages. Non-stop beats at Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Thursday, November 6 – Opening night
Main Stage:

  • Sugababes

  • Armin van Buuren

  • Salvatore Ganacci

  • Tujamo

  • WIZTHEMC

Zamna Stage:

  • Hot Since 82

  • Ilario Alicante

  • Luciano

  • Syreeta B2B Ale De Tuglie

  • Vanny Granata

Time Stage:

  • 4AWL

  • D’al Senio B2B Adrien

  • Freespirit B2B Akos

  • Monta

  • Pado&Belu

  • Sharaf

  • Tom Higham

  • Victhor B2B NSI

Friday, November 7
Main Stage:

  • Yungblud

  • Axwell

  • Steve Aoki

  • DJ Bliss

  • DJ Slim

  • Mishaal Tamer

  • Nora Fatehi

Zamna Stage:

  • Eric Prydz

  • Joris Voorn

  • Julian Prince

  • Masha Vincent

  • Toto Chavetta

  • Zamna Soundsystem

Time Stage:

  • Andor Gabriel

  • Cimeo

  • Cool Cats

  • Mari Martello B2B Lucille

  • Mr Shef Codes

  • Peppe Citarella

  • Poltom

  • Rhum G B2B Riviera

  • Scott Forshaw

Saturday, November 8
Main Stage:

  • Rema

  • Swae Lee

  • Martin Garrix

  • Cancelled Music

  • Jaxomy

  • KSHMR

  • Tchami

Zamna Stage:

  • Andrea Oliva

  • Charmene

  • Gordo

  • Marwan Dua

  • Mëstiza

  • Persic

Time Stage:

  • Adrian Saguna B2B Manuel Riva

  • Andrew Dum

  • Kim Sane

  • Liwaa

  • Mademoiselle Sabah

  • Morgan Button

  • MRGOODALF B&B Maryo

  • Pinkfish

  • Shaun Warner

  • Simone Vitullo

Sunday, November 9 – Closing night
Main Stage:

  • J Balvin

  • Saweetie

  • Alan Walker

  • Jack Sleiman

  • Meduza

  • Minelli

  • Nervo

Zamna Stage:

  • Âme DJ B2B Trikk

  • Jamie B2B Julya Karma

  • Joezi

  • Monochrome

  • MRAK

  • Paul Svenson

Time Stage:

  • Chapter 47

  • Christian Thomson

  • Darko De Jan

  • Gino Ingrosso

  • IMEN B2B Arado

  • Jack Sleiman

  • KDDA Prague B2B Junior

  • RBØR

  • Sounds by AKS

  • Youna

Tickets and pricing

Phase two tickets are live, starting from Dh550 for a four-day pass. Want to share the experience? Grab the friendship ticket for two at Dhs950, or go all out with VIP passes topping Dhs10,000+ for the ultimate festival flex. Full tiers are available online.

How to get there

No stress about transport — dedicated buses and shuttles will whisk festival-goers across key spots in Dubai. Prefer your own ride? Drop-off and pick-up zones are clearly marked at the venue for taxis, ride-hailing apps, or private cars.

What to expect in 2025

Untold Dubai 2025 promises bolder experiences, bigger surprises, and mind-melting performances.

So, if you’re ready to dance, scream, and live every beat, mark your calendars — November 6–9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts. From Dhs550 for a four-day pass, your ultimate music festival weekend awaits.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
